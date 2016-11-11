& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Intel Seeks Stake in HERE

Paul Rainford
1/3/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Liberty and Vodafone complete on Dutch JV; Telefónica and Huawei cozy up on NB-IoT; Nokia and Ooredoo trial TWDM-PON.

  • Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) is seeking a slice of HERE, the mapping technology company that used to be part of Nokia but is now owned by a consortium of German carmakers. As Reuters reports, the chip giant's desire to buy a stake in HERE was revealed in a filing with the German cartel office. Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) sold HERE to the auto consortium in 2015, for €2.8 billion (US$3.06 billion). (See Eurobites: Nokia Seals HERE Sale and Carmakers Closing In on Nokia HERE – Report.)

  • Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY) and Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) have completed on their Dutch joint venture, VodafoneZiggo. The joint venture, which was first announced last February, boasts nearly 15 million revenue-generating units (RGUs), of which 4 million are video, 3.1 million high-speed broadband, 2.5 million fixed-line telephony and 5.2 million mobile. (See Vodafone, Liberty Global Form Dutch JV.)

  • Telefónica and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. have committed to work together on developing NB-IoT markets in Europe and Latin America. The two companies have already begun testing an NB-IoT offering which they plan to launch commercially this year. (See Telefónica, Huawei Collaborate on NB-IoT.)

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) and Ooredoo Qatar say they have achieved downlink and uplink speeds of 40 Gbit/s during a TWDM-PON-based trial in Doha. The technology was deployed as an overlay on the operator's existing single-fiber network.

  • Vertu , the troubled luxury phone maker that was also once a part of the old Nokia empire, is in talks with a potential new investor, the Financial Times reports (subscription required). Vertu has not released any new models for more than a year, says the report, and has seen a number of executives depart. (See Euronews: Nokia to Offload 'Bling' Brand.)

  • Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co. (du) has formed a partnership with NMC Healthcare to implement electronic health records through the use of blockchain technology. It is hoped that blockchain technology will enable NMC to be 100% certain of the accuracy of all the retrieved patients' health records.

  • Belgian operator Proximus has chosen software from Opinum to help analyze and manage the data collected by its more than 14,000 energy meters.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

