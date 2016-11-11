Eurobites: Intel Seeks Stake in HERE

Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY) and Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) have completed on their Dutch joint venture, VodafoneZiggo. The joint venture, which was first announced last February, boasts nearly 15 million revenue-generating units (RGUs), of which 4 million are video, 3.1 million high-speed broadband, 2.5 million fixed-line telephony and 5.2 million mobile. (See Vodafone, Liberty Global Form Dutch JV.)
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) and Ooredoo Qatar say they have achieved downlink and uplink speeds of 40 Gbit/s during a TWDM-PON-based trial in Doha. The technology was deployed as an overlay on the operator's existing single-fiber network.
Vertu , the troubled luxury phone maker that was also once a part of the old Nokia empire, is in talks with a potential new investor, the Financial Times reports (subscription required). Vertu has not released any new models for more than a year, says the report, and has seen a number of executives depart. (See Euronews: Nokia to Offload 'Bling' Brand.)
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co. (du) has formed a partnership with NMC Healthcare to implement electronic health records through the use of blockchain technology. It is hoped that blockchain technology will enable NMC to be 100% certain of the accuracy of all the retrieved patients' health records.
Belgian operator Proximus has chosen software from Opinum to help analyze and manage the data collected by its more than 14,000 energy meters.
