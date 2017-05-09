& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Ericsson Seeks Pole Position in Connected Cars With Zenuity Deal

Paul Rainford
9/7/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia's new developer portal; Orange helps lock out the bicycle thieves; European Commission calls for increased spending on cybersecurity.

  • Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is to collaborate on connected car technology with Zenuity, a Germany-based automotive software joint venture between Autoliv and carmaker Volvo. Initially Ericsson and Zenuity will work together on developing the Zenuity Connected Cloud, which will be powered by the Swedish vendor's IoT Accelerator product. The plan is that in-vehicle software will be integrated with other vehicle functions, sensors and cloud support functions that will access external data from other vehicles and the cloud. Commenting on the news, ABI Research analyst Dominque Bonte said in a statement that the agreement connects Ericsson with AI frontrunner Nvidia, as Nvidia announced a partnership with Zenuity earlier this year. "The Autoliv, Volvo, Zenuity, NVIDIA and Ericsson alliance puts it in the same league as the Intel, Mobileye, BMW, FCA and Delphi constellation," said Bonte.

  • In a separate move, Ericsson is launching what it says is the industry's first software-based, multi-application platform for the video processing market. The product, MediaFirst Content Processing, will be put through its paces at the forthcoming IBC show in Amsterdam.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has announced a new portal which it says will enable third-party developers to build and test the interoperability of solutions with Nokia AirGile cloud-native core products to accelerate their introduction in a commercial network. The portal goes live at the end of September.

  • Sherlock, an Italian bicycle security startup plugged into Internet of Things technology, has signed a deal with Orange Business Services that will see OBS provide the startup with IoT connectivity and a management portal over the next three years. Sherlock will use Orange embedded SIM cards in its IoT anti-theft device for bicycles, which is being rolled out in Europe and North America. The device is designed to be hidden in the handlebars of any bicycle, and connects to a smartphone app.

    They've just heard about the launch of Sherlock's IoT-connected anti-theft device.
    They've just heard about the launch of Sherlock's IoT-connected anti-theft device.

  • A report from the European Commission is calling for cybersecurity spending in the EU to be ramped up in the face of increased online crime, according to Reuters. A plan, published in 2016, to spend €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) by 2020, is described in the report as just a "first step."

  • Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) is extending its cloud offering in the fall with the addition of global public clouds from Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Azure. The operator maintains it will be more than just a reseller, and is seeking to position itself as a "managed service provider" for the two public clouds.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    The Telecoms.com Podcast
    9|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Scott and Jamie put the band back together with the help of Iain from Light Reading. The overgrown enfants terribles of telecoms pick up where they left off by arguing the toss over net neutrality, Europe's 5G progress and some new gadgetry for IFA. In classic journalistic tradition they end up debating whether any of it actually matters and completely fail ...
    LRTV Custom TV
    2020 Vision Executive Summit: A Must-Attend Event for C-Level Executives
    8|31|17   |   01:08   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
    LRTV Documentaries
    Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
    8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
    8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

    WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
    Huawei Videos
    The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
    8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

    How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
    8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
    8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

    From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
    8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

    It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
    LRTV Documentaries
    5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
    8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

    Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
    8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    LRTV Custom TV
    If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
    7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

    In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
    November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Is the US Ready to Close the Fiber Gap?
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/5/2017
    Deutsche Telekom Unveils Major Content Push
    Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/1/2017
    The Autonomous Network Is the Endgame for Telecom
    Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 8/31/2017
    T-Mobile Says Its 600MHz LTE Sites Will Be 5G-Ready
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/31/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    This Sums Up Our Long Weekend Nicely Click Here
    Live Digital Audio

    Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

    During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

    She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.