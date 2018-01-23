Eurobites: Ericsson Climbs Aboard Connected Car Trials in Japan

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Duisburg smartens up with Huawei; ETNO makes a plea for cybersecurity collaboration; Nokia deep-dives under the duvet.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is joining forces with NTT DoCoMo Inc. (NYSE: DCM), Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM), Nissan and others to trial cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology in Japan. The hope is that the trials will demonstrate the enhanced range reliability and latency benefits of C-V2X direct communications operated in the 5GHz band. C-V2X is intended to extend a vehicle's ability to see, hear and communicate further down the road, making it easier for drivers to anticipate potential hazards. The trials, which are due to begin later this year, will use the Qualcomm C-V2X Reference Design, which features the 9150 C-V2X chipset with integrated Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) capability.
The German city of Duisburg has enlisted the help of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd for its smart city development program, which will include the setting up of a Joint Innovation Center in the city. Among the plans being considered are the expansion of the city's WLAN network to include the city zoo and public transport, while enhanced WiFi and broadband connections will be made available to Duisburg schools.
The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has called upon EU decision-makers to prioritize cybersecurity, pointing out that the advent of the Internet of Things calls for minds to be focused even more sharply on the issue. The organization is also demanding that all players in the "value chain" -- be they service providers, hardware manufacturers or software developers -- start taking responsibility for their role in the cybersecurity ecosystem.
The CES show in Las Vegas has now packed up and left town, but we shouldn't allow it to shut up shop without mentioning the launch of Nokia Sleep, which fits under your mattress and is described by the Finnish giant as "an advanced sensor that seamlessly delivers personalized sleep analysis and offers smart home control through IFTTT integration." IFTTT? WTF? For the uninitiated, it stands for "if this then that," a web-based platform that can automate various app-related tasks. It does seem that in the rich market seam that is health-related self-obsession, sleep analysis is the new frontier.
