& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Ericsson & Friends Form Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

Ray Le Maistre
8/11/2017
50%
50%

In today's regional roundup: Ericsson and friends form new connected car consortium; encouraging trends from Tecnotree; Manx Telecom suspends its CFO; Avanti seeks a new CEO.

  • Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has joined Intel, NTT Group (NYSE: NTT), NTT DoCoMo Inc. (NYSE: DCM), Toyota Motor, Toyota InfoTechnology Center and automotive components vendor Denso in forming the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to develop the network and computing infrastructure needed for "automotive big data." The members aim to "develop an ecosystem for connected cars to support emerging services such as intelligent driving, the creation of maps with real-time data and driving assistance based on cloud computing." The members note that the expected data traffic volumes between vehicles and cloud infrastructure will hit 10 exabytes per month by 2025, about 10,000 times more than currently exists, and that this will "trigger the need for new architectures of network and computing infrastructure to support distributed resources and topology-aware storage capacity." For more on this see this Ericsson announcement.

  • BSS solutions specialist Tecnotree Corp. has reported improved profitability for the first six months of 2017 following further cost cuts, though warns that its "financial situation and liquidity remain critical." For the first six months of 2017, the Finnish software vendor reported revenues of €27.3 million (US$32.3 million), down 6.5% year-on-year, and an operating profit of €2.9 million ($3.4 million), compared with an operating loss of €1.4 million ($1.65 million) for the first half of 2016. At the end of June, the company had 719 staff, down from 926 a year earlier. The company noted that it is encouraged by its improving margins but that it still needs to reduce costs and rationalize its portfolio. It is also in negotiations regarding short-term financing and long-term investments to improve its financial footing.

  • Manx Telecom Ltd. , the main network operator on the Isle of Man, has suspended its CFO, Danny Bakhshi, while he is "the subject of criminal proceedings unrelated to his duties as Group CFO." According to The Daily Telegraph, Bakhshi has been charged "with an offence related to bringing cannabis on to the island from Amsterdam." The share price of Manx Telecom, which is listed on London's AIM market, dipped by about 3% when the news was announced mid-Thursday but has recovered slightly Friday morning to 185 pence. The news comes only a day after another AIM-listed company, Telit, was embroiled in its own legal scandal. (See Eurobites: Telit's CEO Probe Not Cool for Cats .)

  • News from yet another AIM-listed company… Satellite operator Avanti Communications Group plc has announced that CEO, David Williams, is stepping down and will be replaced by non-executive director and former Vodafone strategy director Alan Harper until a permanent replacement is found. For more background on Avanti and Williams, see this Space News article.

    — Ray Le Maistre, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, International Group Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
    8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    LRTV Custom TV
    If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
    7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

    In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
    7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

    At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
    7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
    7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Masergy's NFV Journey
    7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
    7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
    LRTV Custom TV
    ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
    7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
    November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/8/2017
    Will Messaging Market Leave Telecom Behind?
    Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2017
    CenturyLink Suffers More Broadband Pains
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/4/2017
    Disney Joins OTT Bandwagon
    Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/9/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    I Know It's in There! Click Here
    Now how do I get it out...
    Latest Comment
    Live Digital Audio

    Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

    During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

    She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.