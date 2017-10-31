|
Huawei Agile Controller With Gluon for Integrated Carrier Cloud
10/31/2017
Huawei agile controller is the unified commercial controller for SDN and NFV services. Robert Tao, senior architect for Huawei, explains how the agile controller was built using open architecture and unifies control and provision services from end to end.
