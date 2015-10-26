& cplSiteName &
You Mobile Enhances Customer Experience With Huawei BSS

2/28/2017
James Weng, CEO of You Mobile, shares the experience of enhancing customer experience in Spain and trying to establish the best Chinese community based on Huawei BSS.
Huawei Will Accelerate the Spread of the Video Business
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
IDC's Paul Black on Cloudification
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Paul Black from IDC shares his insights on how cloudification is expected to combile all aspects of digital transformation.
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom in the Philippines
4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2016, Ashish Pilani, Senior Technical Adviser of Wireless Engineering and Implementation in the Network Technical Group at Global Telecom, speaks about the NBB 2020 vision, the challenges of building infrastructure in the Philippines and their ongoing partnership with Huawei.
The 4.5G Evolution
4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2016, Mansoor Hanif, Director of Radio Access Networks at EE, talks about the evolution of 4.5G, new service opportunities in the mobile industry and the future of the telecom industry.
Huawei Convenes Executive Summits Covering Digital Operations Transformation & NB-IoT
2|22|16   |   3:00   |   (0) comments

One day before the official start of Mobile World Congress, operators and service providers gathered in Barcelona to discuss emerging trends like 4.5G, Video Everywhere and narrowband IoT.
Join Us at the Digital Operations Transformation Summit
2|4|16   |   03:52   |   (0) comments

The Digital Operations Transformation Summit on February 21, 2016 at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fira Centre will bring together 50 senior executives to engage in a unique debate on the opportunities and challenges presented by the transformative evolving digital landscape. RSVP now at events@lightreading.com.
Evolve Core Network With NFV
11|3|15   |   5:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre speaks with Zhong Li, Huawei's Principal IMS/VoLTE Architect, about why VoLTE is a perfect fit for NFV technologies. She also discusses Huawei's role as Single Point of Contact for Vodafone.
Best Experience Mobile Backhaul Summit Highlights
10|26|15   |   3:25   |   (0) comments

Huawei, Heavy Reading and Light Reading bring together leading operators, OTT vendors, and analysts to discuss development plans for mobile bearer networks, strategies to improve LTE rollouts, and how to enhance user experience.
