& cplSiteName &

Telecom Argentina Launches the First All-Cloud Core Networks in Latin America With Huawei

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/27/2017
50%
50%

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- It is reported that, Telecom Argentina takes the lead in putting all-cloud core network into commercial use with Huawei to provide voice and data services to 2G/3G/4G subscribers. This means that Telecom Argentina has completed the construction of the basic ICT converged telecom service over cloud infrastructure and entered the era of all-cloud core networks. As the leading mobile operator in Argentina and Paraguay, Telecom Argentina provides telecommunication services to more than 22 million mobile subscribers.

To maximize network resource utilization, reduce operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, and better respond to future industry changes, Telecom Argentina developed the ICT network transformation strategy in 2015, aiming to fully cloudify its traditional networks using NFV. After extensive communication with multiple vendors, Telecom Argentina chose Huawei in 2016 to construct its all-cloud core networks. Implementation of the ICT convergent network strategy then kicked off. In December 2016, Telecom Argentina started the commercial launch and the transformation from the traditional core network to the all-cloud core network. Currently the network run stably, both voice and data services KPIs perform normal, and traffic is being smoothly migrated to the new infrastructure. Telecom Argentina now becomes the Latin American pioneer in cloudifying core networks.

From March 2016, with the help of Huawei, Telecom Argentina started All-cloud core network deployment. It took only nine months, a result of Huawei's leading solution and experience, as well as extensive discussion about NFV and proactive network PoC verification. The Huawei NFV-based CloudCore and CloudEdge co-deployment solution addresses Telecom Argentina's business and technology requirements. The project will provide the following revolutionary changes to Telecom Argentina's networks:

  • All-cloud core networks
    All traditional core network functions, such as IMS, MSS, EPC, and DRA, are deployed on Huawei FusionServer and FusionSphere OpenStack. Resources are dynamically shared by core network functions, which maximizes network resource utilization.

  • Leading network architecture
    All-cloud core networks use an advanced distributed DC network architecture. Cloud-based network functions on the control plane are deployed in central DCs to maximize resource utilization, and those on the media plane are distributed in edge DCs to ensure optimal user experience. Subsequently, Telecom Argentina can easily deploy more all-cloud network functions based on this unified and open architecture and gradually implement the comprehensive network cloud strategy.

  • Intelligent O&M
    Technologies related to O&M and big data analysis are integrated into the element management system (EMS) and NFV management and orchestration (MANO), enhancing the functions of the intelligent network O&M. These functions include KPI-based fault self-healing, cross-layer information collection, and fault alarm management, which reduces network O&M costs and improves network O&M efficiency. By January, 2017, Huawei has obtained more than 170 contracts worldwide for NFV-based core networks and become the most experienced partner of global operators in terms of cloudified telecommunication networks. In the future, Huawei will provide more cloud-based products and solutions, continue to build open and healthy ecosystems, lead NFV industry development, and promote the construction of fully cloudified networks.

    Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO)
    Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Huawei Mobile World Congress Video
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Huawei Will Accelerate the Spread of the Video Business
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    IDC's Paul Black on Cloudification
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Paul Black from IDC shares his insights on how cloudification is expected to combile all aspects of digital transformation.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
    2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
    2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Telecom in the Philippines
    4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

    At MWC 2016, Ashish Pilani, Senior Technical Adviser of Wireless Engineering and Implementation in the Network Technical Group at Global Telecom, speaks about the NBB 2020 vision, the challenges of building infrastructure in the Philippines and their ongoing partnership with Huawei.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    The 4.5G Evolution
    4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

    At MWC 2016, Mansoor Hanif, Director of Radio Access Networks at EE, talks about the evolution of 4.5G, new service opportunities in the mobile industry and the future of the telecom industry.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Huawei Convenes Executive Summits Covering Digital Operations Transformation & NB-IoT
    2|22|16   |   3:00   |   (0) comments

    One day before the official start of Mobile World Congress, operators and service providers gathered in Barcelona to discuss emerging trends like 4.5G, Video Everywhere and narrowband IoT.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Join Us at the Digital Operations Transformation Summit
    2|4|16   |   03:52   |   (0) comments

    The Digital Operations Transformation Summit on February 21, 2016 at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fira Centre will bring together 50 senior executives to engage in a unique debate on the opportunities and challenges presented by the transformative evolving digital landscape. RSVP now at events@lightreading.com.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Evolve Core Network With NFV
    11|3|15   |   5:15   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre speaks with Zhong Li, Huawei's Principal IMS/VoLTE Architect, about why VoLTE is a perfect fit for NFV technologies. She also discusses Huawei's role as Single Point of Contact for Vodafone.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Best Experience Mobile Backhaul Summit Highlights
    10|26|15   |   3:25   |   (0) comments

    Huawei, Heavy Reading and Light Reading bring together leading operators, OTT vendors, and analysts to discuss development plans for mobile bearer networks, strategies to improve LTE rollouts, and how to enhance user experience.
    MWC Flash Poll