Telecom Argentina Launches the First All-Cloud Core Networks in Latin America With Huawei

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- It is reported that, Telecom Argentina takes the lead in putting all-cloud core network into commercial use with Huawei to provide voice and data services to 2G/3G/4G subscribers. This means that Telecom Argentina has completed the construction of the basic ICT converged telecom service over cloud infrastructure and entered the era of all-cloud core networks. As the leading mobile operator in Argentina and Paraguay, Telecom Argentina provides telecommunication services to more than 22 million mobile subscribers.

To maximize network resource utilization, reduce operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, and better respond to future industry changes, Telecom Argentina developed the ICT network transformation strategy in 2015, aiming to fully cloudify its traditional networks using NFV. After extensive communication with multiple vendors, Telecom Argentina chose Huawei in 2016 to construct its all-cloud core networks. Implementation of the ICT convergent network strategy then kicked off. In December 2016, Telecom Argentina started the commercial launch and the transformation from the traditional core network to the all-cloud core network. Currently the network run stably, both voice and data services KPIs perform normal, and traffic is being smoothly migrated to the new infrastructure. Telecom Argentina now becomes the Latin American pioneer in cloudifying core networks.

From March 2016, with the help of Huawei, Telecom Argentina started All-cloud core network deployment. It took only nine months, a result of Huawei's leading solution and experience, as well as extensive discussion about NFV and proactive network PoC verification. The Huawei NFV-based CloudCore and CloudEdge co-deployment solution addresses Telecom Argentina's business and technology requirements. The project will provide the following revolutionary changes to Telecom Argentina's networks:

All-cloud core networks

All traditional core network functions, such as IMS, MSS, EPC, and DRA, are deployed on Huawei FusionServer and FusionSphere OpenStack. Resources are dynamically shared by core network functions, which maximizes network resource utilization.

Leading network architecture

All-cloud core networks use an advanced distributed DC network architecture. Cloud-based network functions on the control plane are deployed in central DCs to maximize resource utilization, and those on the media plane are distributed in edge DCs to ensure optimal user experience. Subsequently, Telecom Argentina can easily deploy more all-cloud network functions based on this unified and open architecture and gradually implement the comprehensive network cloud strategy.