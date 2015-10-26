& cplSiteName &

NFV to NFC: Operators Must Prepare a Future-Ready Cloud

News from Huawei
News from Huawei
News from Huawei
2/28/2017
50%
50%

Most consulting organizations have predicted that NFV will achieve large-scale commercialization in 2020, such as AT & T hopes to achieve 75% of network virtualization in 2020. 2017 will be a critical year accelerating deployment of a large number of commercial cases. Leading operators such as VDF, speed up SDN / NFV pace, and will shorten the transition strategy from 5 years to 2 years, by building a unified cloud platform in advance for future carrying diversified business covering existing and new innovations.

"The NFV implemented the standardization and virtualization of ICT network equipments, but in software architecture and operating model, it still followed the traditional way," said Huawei CEO Xu Zhijun, who first raised the concept of NFC at the analyst conference in 2016. " We should step forward with the concept of cloud, moving the network software into a 'fully distributed, fully automated' environment. This is the real meaning of the equipment cloudification (NFC). "Xu Zhijun also stressed that Huawei is committed to the introduction of cloud technology and extension to the basic network of various fields.

The rooted reason of operators practicing NFV, used to be cost control due to vendors owned the proprietary of dedicated and non-standardized hardware. Now the business has become a new driver, especially in the coming 5G era, VR, AR, AI and IoT will significantly impact business forms as well as user behavior, which is bringing new harsh requirements to the traditional telecom network. Users are requesting extreme experience with lower and lower tolerance to the latency. Business like IOV (Internet of Vehicle), real-time data transmission in car crash tests, would request the network latency down from milliseconds to microseconds or even nanosecond level.

With the continuous expansion of such business, telecom operators are bound to reshape the network architecture, and build a distributed, multi-layer DC architecture with different business deployment principles according to various latency and reliability needs. For example, the supporting systems like BSS, OSS, etc are not latency-sensitive, and can be centralized in core DC with DataCenter disaster recovery design. CDN, video or IoT business should be deployed in access DCs to be closer to the users and hence ensure customer experience.

To build a telecom cloud architecture, there are many real challenges need to be considered and tackled:

First, how to ensure the Cloud platform has no interoperability issue, since current telecom network are composed of multiple network functions from a dozens of different manufacturers. The deployment project numbers and interoperability testing proofs are important aspects to verify if a cloud platform is capable of. The traditional CT vendors like Huawei, till the first quarter of 2017, have implemented more than 260 carrier NFV projects in the globe, and its fusionsphere cloud platform has gained testing proofs with over 20 VNF / SDN vendors, which can be strong proofs to let carriers assured of the platform capabilities. In the openness of the platform, although OpenStack has established a standard platform, the commercial products by multi-vendors based on open-source codes may not be able to interoperate with each other. As of fourth quarter of 2016, OpenStack community harvested a big tent project "TriCircle", which is contributed and dominated by Huawei, aiming to drive the openness among OpenStack players.

Second, cloud must adapt to diversified workloads especially in the field of telecommunications. High forwarding, high throughput, low latency and five-9 or six-9 high reliability, have become the tags of special requirements to telecom networks and telecom IT. In terms of performance, virtualization is bound to consume more computing resources and lower overall performance. How to keep the high performance is a critical subject. The cloud should have to be able to provide different kinds of resources including physical resources as well as virtualized resources, to satisfy different business needs. At present, Huawei has been able to provide different IT products and solutions to accelerate the performance in aspects of computing, network and virtualization, such as providing FPGA plug-in, to offload the computing workload of DPI, 4G paging and SIP protocol Resolution, which can be improved by 40% -70%; in virtualization layer , high-precision VMs and DPDK-accelerated OVS, will significantly speed up the high forwarding by 50%; in network layer, Huawei can provide 100GE NIC, iNIC and 10Gb VM to greatly meet the high demand for network forwarding like vEPC.

Since the IT system are decoupled comparing to traditional closed and dedicated systems, it brings new reliability issue of how to ensure the high availability of each laye and still ensure five 9 or six 9 carrier-class system reliability. Huawei has invested a lot on DC level and system level reliability design, and provide active-standby and active-active disaster recovery solutions, especially based on OpenStack. In 2017 there will be delivered in several NFVI projects. In the meantime, a hierarchical solution can also be in place to ensure every layer has its availability design, for example, in VM layer, OpenStack management control nodes HA without a single point of failure, VM live migration, VM one-second fault detection.

Third, the Cloud should not only meet the basic requirements of the business, but also unleash its basic “As-a-service and automated”functions to create business value, like bring efficiency to operations, and bring agility to business evolving. For example, it should continue introducing and adopt latest technologies such as container, to enable deployment in seconds, and enable faster TTM of digital business. As to development environment, digital business like IoT demands a release refreshment every 2-3 days per application. Deploy a streamlined devops based environment is very necessary. Manual operations and repeatable configurations in every step, won’t work in this condition. Huawei has already adopted container in R&D environment with million-level container management capability, and deployed them across DCs to support a automated process.

We are already in Cloud era. NFC will replace NFV as a new term for network transformation. Plan ahead, to be future ready.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Huawei Mobile World Congress Video
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
You Mobile Enhances Customer Experience With Huawei BSS
2|28|17   |     |   (0) comments

James Weng, CEO of You Mobile, shares the experience of enhancing customer experience in Spain and trying to establish the best Chinese community based on Huawei BSS.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei Will Accelerate the Spread of the Video Business
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
IDC's Paul Black on Cloudification
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Paul Black from IDC shares his insights on how cloudification is expected to combile all aspects of digital transformation.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Telecom in the Philippines
4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2016, Ashish Pilani, Senior Technical Adviser of Wireless Engineering and Implementation in the Network Technical Group at Global Telecom, speaks about the NBB 2020 vision, the challenges of building infrastructure in the Philippines and their ongoing partnership with Huawei.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The 4.5G Evolution
4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2016, Mansoor Hanif, Director of Radio Access Networks at EE, talks about the evolution of 4.5G, new service opportunities in the mobile industry and the future of the telecom industry.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei Convenes Executive Summits Covering Digital Operations Transformation & NB-IoT
2|22|16   |   3:00   |   (0) comments

One day before the official start of Mobile World Congress, operators and service providers gathered in Barcelona to discuss emerging trends like 4.5G, Video Everywhere and narrowband IoT.
LRTV Custom TV
Join Us at the Digital Operations Transformation Summit
2|4|16   |   03:52   |   (0) comments

The Digital Operations Transformation Summit on February 21, 2016 at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fira Centre will bring together 50 senior executives to engage in a unique debate on the opportunities and challenges presented by the transformative evolving digital landscape. RSVP now at events@lightreading.com.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Evolve Core Network With NFV
11|3|15   |   5:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre speaks with Zhong Li, Huawei's Principal IMS/VoLTE Architect, about why VoLTE is a perfect fit for NFV technologies. She also discusses Huawei's role as Single Point of Contact for Vodafone.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Best Experience Mobile Backhaul Summit Highlights
10|26|15   |   3:25   |   (0) comments

Huawei, Heavy Reading and Light Reading bring together leading operators, OTT vendors, and analysts to discuss development plans for mobile bearer networks, strategies to improve LTE rollouts, and how to enhance user experience.
MWC Flash Poll