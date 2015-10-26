Let's Get 5G Up & Running

& cplSiteName &

In 2016, through close collaborative effort across the entire ICT industry, we picked up the pace of 5G standardization, more clearly defined application scenarios, and accelerated the formation of industry alliances. Moving forward, 2017 will be a milestone in 5G commercialization. The road ahead is rife with opportunities and challenges. Together, we need to actively embrace new technology, new business modes, and new applications to fully prepare for the arrival of the 5G era.

New Technology – On your mark

New 5G air interface has progressed by leaps and bounds, with higher capacity, lower latency, and the ability to support a massive number of connections. As the standardization of 5G continues to accelerate, commercialization is right around the corner. Against this backdrop, protecting carrier investment in 4G and enabling a smooth transition to 5G is our top priority.

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Huawei will showcase products that not only make great improvements to existing network performance, but will also support evolution to future networks. Huawei has also unveiled its innovative CloudAIR solution, which reinvents air interface to support cloud-based sharing of air interface resources like spectrum, power, and channels, helping further pave the way for 5G.

For carriers, future business models will inevitably revolve around single networks that can simultaneously provide on-demand resources in response to different industry needs. As part of its All Cloud strategy, Huawei has designed a cloud-based radio access network solution to support just such an eventuality. Huawei's CloudRAN centralizes and coordinates resource allocation, allowing for greater elasticity and more flexible management. CloudRAN enables end-to-end network slicing, laying the foundation for better user experience and greater business potential.

In addition to cloud-based radio access networks, full spectrum access and spectrum harmonization are widely recognized as necessary steps on the road to 5G. C-band is the first globally harmonized frequency band set aside for commercial 5G use, and can meet all requirements for access and mobility while offering a number of improvements in coverage. As for improvements in capacity, millimeter wave spectrum at frequencies of 6 GHz and above will deliver higher data rates than ever before, primarily for household wireless broadband connections and wireless backhaul.

Working side-by-side with leading global carriers, including Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, Vodafone, and NTT DoCoMo, Huawei has conducted speed verification tests using C-band and mmWave frequency bands with outstanding results. Huawei has also effectively demonstrated how CloudRAN architecture can support dual connectivity between existing LTE networks and high-frequency 5G bands.

New Business – Get set

In the past year, a number of innovative carriers have begun using 4.5G technology to explore IoT use cases. Working closely with vertical industries, they've incubated solutions for a number of new business scenarios, such as remote metering and smart parking. As 5G drives the evolution of new technology, similar new services will begin emerging in greater volumes.

To support this development trend, Huawei joined forces with 12 major cities and carriers to launch a number of TechCity projects, which are designed to facilitate joint exploration of new business models, expedite new business monetization, and help local ICT value chains achieve large-scale commercialization of new services.

New Applications – Go!

Technology only has the power to change lives if it's channeled through new applications and made commercially available. To support the development of new applications, Huawei established X Labs to support joint exploration of mobile application scenarios together with carriers, end users, and vertical industries.

In 2017, X Labs will primarily focus on connected drones, wireless VR/AR, connected cars, cloud robotics, and smart factories. Through close collaboration with a wide range of industries, X Labs will facilitate in-depth cross-sector communication, drive the validation of new technologies, breathe life into new applications, and make them more widely available to help launch mankind full speed into a truly digital society.

At MWC 2017, Huawei will showcase 5G solutions in Hall 1. Joining forces with the next generation of industry innovators like Noitom, KUKA, DJI and 5GAA, Huawei will also jointly exhibit practical new applications like VR gaming, synchronized robotic arms, UAV inspection, and the future of autonomous driving applications in two different locations: the X Labs interactive display at the Huawei Pavilion in Hall 1, and in Huawei's exhibition area in GSMA Innovation City in Hall 4.

