Huawei Flex-PON Solution Supports SK Broadband in Building a Gigabit Ultra-Broadband Access Network

SEOUL, Korea -- Huawei today announced that SK Broadband has deployed its Flex-PON solution and has successfully providing gigabit ultra-broadband access for users. By deploying the Flex-PON solution, SK Broadband reuses the existing optical distribution network (ODN) resources to achieve smooth evolution to the next generation PON network, greatly enhance the network capacity to meet their requirements for future businesses such as 4K video, virtual reality (VR), smart home, and significantly enhance the user experience.

South Korea has one of the most developed broadband networks in the world. As a leading fixed network operator in this country, SK Broadband is a powerful innovator and plans to deliver GPON-based fiber to the home (FTTH) services beginning in 2007. With the boom of new services, such as 4K/8K video, VR, augmented reality (AR), cloud, and smart home, the gigabit era has already come. In this new era, SK Broadband is facing challenges brought by the next-generation PON evolution concerning symmetric XGS-PON and 40G TWDM-PON. Meanwhile, it needs to strike a balance among service bandwidth, technology selection, and future development.

To address SK Broadband's network needs, Huawei released the Flex-PON solution. It is designed based on the MA5800, the next-generation large-capacity distributed smart OLT. Unlike traditional solutions, Huawei's solution supports the integration of XGS-PON, and 40G TWDM-PON in one service board, achieves demand-based XGS-PON or 40G TWDM-PON deployment, and can reuse the existing ODN network, effectively solve the SK Broadband Gigabit network technology selection and deployment of evolution problems.

Huawei's Flex-PON solution allows SK Broadband to provide over 1000 Mb/s broadband services for users as required using XGS-PON or TWDM-PON. Moreover, by sharing the ODN network with an existing GPON network, a single fiber supports TWDM-PON (40G), XGS-PON (10G), and GPON (2.5G) access simultaneously, significantly improving network utilization.

