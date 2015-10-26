& cplSiteName &

China Unicom Chooses Huawei's TSDN Leased-Line Solution to Construct Low-Latency Private Financial Networks

2/27/2017
BARCELONA, Spain -- Huawei announced that China Unicom will rely on its MS-OTN+TSDN leased-line solution for the construction of low-latency private financial networks. China Unicom will increase its competitiveness in the leased line market by using Huawei's solution to provide agile, flexible, and on-demand leased-line connection services for financial, government, and enterprise customers. Huawei will showcase its TSDN technology alongside other cutting-edge solutions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

Leased-line markets offer enormous potential profit to China Unicom. China Unicom faces industry challenges such as homogeneous competition in VIP leased-line services in China. Additionally, customers require leased lines with low-latency paths and short time to market. China Unicom deployed Huawei MS-OTN devices on national backbone networks, and extended the network to multiple major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. This private network covers the top financial centers nation-wide and will better serve financial, government, and enterprise customers. China Unicom implemented Huawei's TSDN solution, allowing it to provide financial customers with low-latency leased-line packages and other customers with latency levels they require.

Huawei's MS-OTN+TSDN leased-line solution deploys MS-OTN devices on physical networks to ensure low line latency. Low-latency leased lines rely on optical networks — the industry standard for stability and latency. The latency of a single Huawei MS-OTN node is less than 20 µs. Compared with earlier 10G and 40G WDM systems, its 100G coherent systems do not require dispersion compensation modules, shortening trail latency by roughly 10%. The TSDN controller on the control plane supports centralized network resource management, eliminating the need for distributed management of multiple NMSs and allowing the fast end-to-end provisioning of leased-line services. The TSDN controller obtains network information such as real-time link latency. Additionally, it enables the provision of minimum-latency leased lines to enterprise customers by use of a centralized optimal algorithm.

Huawei's TSDN has won widespread recognition from customers worldwide, and has been deployed commercially in the Philippines and UK. Huawei will demonstrate the solution that is for cloud networks and focuses on the digital transformation of telecommunications operators at MWC 2017.

