& cplSiteName &

As Video Becomes a Basic Service, Telecom Carriers Must Redefine Their Networks

News from Huawei
News from Huawei
News from Huawei
2/23/2017
50%
50%

The video business is growing faster than anyone could have imagined. In 2016, the number of IPTV users in China doubled to 110 million. And in more than three quarters of China's provinces they have the option of watching IPTV in 4K HD. Last year both YouTube and Facebook launched virtual reality (VR) services. When the Chinese pop star Faye Wong played a concert in December, more than 20 million people streamed it over the Internet or on VR. VR services are now very much part of the online video landscape. At the same time, voice over LTE (VoLTE) is becoming increasingly common, offering users HD video and audio services. Analytics firm IHS predicted that 2.3 billion people, or 80% of LTE users, will have access to VoLTE services by 2021. In addition to home entertainment, 170 million IP cameras will soon be connected to fixed or wireless networks, enhancing public safety by monitoring streets and property worldwide.

For more and more telecom carriers, video is now a basic service. Video services are offered in three use cases: entertainment, communications, and industry. But carriers' networks are fighting to keep pace with fast changes in the nature of the services, user behavior, and the underlying technologies. For example, to ensure a good user experience with 4K HD video or virtual reality, carriers need to deliver gigabit-level downlink speeds, and highly scalable networks. And for industry video, CCTV in particular, the huge numbers of HD and 4K HD cameras in service around the world demand uplink speeds of at least 50 megabit/s.

Networks built for video deliver the best video experience
Early mobile networks were created to carry voice traffic. The needs of voice dictated the 2G and PSTN standards. Later, the needs of data shaped 3G technology and IP networks. Video raises a whole new set of challenges. It demands low latency and high bandwidth; data flows are high, and traffic bursts are frequent. Carriers that make video a basic service must redefine their networks to adapt to the needs of this new medium, optimizing them to guarantee the best user experience.

What carriers need first is a low-cost, high-bandwidth network. It must enable gigabit connections to the home, gigabit access via any media, and a stripped-down three-layer architecture.

In addition, there are three other key areas to consider:

1. End-to-end operations & maintenance: Users are extremely sensitive to the quality of their video experience. Carriers must make the experience that they deliver manageable, predictable, and sustainable. To achieve this, carriers need a standardized system for measuring the quality of the video experience; a smart experience management platform that enables proactive O&M from end to end; and a cross-departmental team dedicated to optimizing end-to-end network performance and processes. With these three elements in place, carriers will be able to use their O&M tools and systems to quickly diagnose network issues, and cut the OPEX for their video business.

2. High-bandwidth uplink: Copper and 3G/4G access technologies cannot offer the same bandwidth for both uplink and downlink. They cannot meet backhaul demands of industry video services. At the present time FTTH is the primary answer to this problem, but if carriers want to meet all the different industry needs, they will have to use a broad portfolio of uplink solutions: 5G Wi-Fi, Sub-6 GHz P2MP Microwave, and eLTE.

3. Scalable networks: Live video broadcasts of popular events can drive sudden spikes in video demand which may undermine users' video experience. Under the old approach, expanding network capacity takes weeks. To cope with sudden surges in demand, networks must be able to scale up within seconds, requiring that they have great flexibility in capacity, scheduling, and data traffic control.

Capacity is delivered by an All-Cloud strategy. Network Function Cloudification (NFC) enables carriers to shift their content distribution networks (CDNs), session border controllers (SBCs), storage, computing, and other functions into the cloud. Therefore, they can flexibly scale up network elements and processing to handle the sudden spikes of video services.

Flexible scheduling is provided by an SDN network architecture, where southbound APIs connect the IP and optical layers, while northbound RESTful APIs expose network capabilities to services. This means with the synergies between IP, optical, and CDN, the network is able to flexibly schedule traffic. Routing can be much more flexibly handled based on bandwidth and latency needs, and idle network resources can be instantly mobilized to handle bursts of video traffic.

As for data traffic control, traditional QoS approaches cannot resolve the problem of data congestion when the demand for the same type of video soars. Networks need the capacity to control individual users and their data flows in order to effectively manage traffic and ensure that the users who are connected have a better video experience.

These challenges are only going to continue. Virtual reality, augmented reality, and holograms will become increasingly common, and they will demand even faster networks, with ultra-low latency. Huawei is always innovating in our services and our network solutions. We will help carriers build video networks that are cost-effective, high-bandwidth, and highly scalable, because we want to embrace the video era together with telecom carriers.

Video networks help carriers maintain a competitive edge in the ecosystem
Video services connect diverse content with diverse users, so they are inherently collaborative. They succeed when the ecosystem succeeds. Carriers have a unique strength, because their business is connecting users over ICT networks, but this alone is no guarantee of success. Carriers will need to leverage all their online-to-offline channels and operational strengths to build a bigger video ecosystem. They will have to offer upstream content providers new ways to monetize their content, and offer downstream users the best video experience. The carriers that succeed at this will play a pivotal role in the emerging video ecosystem. They will be the success story of the video era.

-- Ryan Ding is Executive Director of the Board and President of Products and Solutions at Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Huawei Mobile World Congress Video
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Telecom in the Philippines
4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2016, Ashish Pilani, Senior Technical Adviser of Wireless Engineering and Implementation in the Network Technical Group at Global Telecom, speaks about the NBB 2020 vision, the challenges of building infrastructure in the Philippines and their ongoing partnership with Huawei.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The 4.5G Evolution
4|4|16   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2016, Mansoor Hanif, Director of Radio Access Networks at EE, talks about the evolution of 4.5G, new service opportunities in the mobile industry and the future of the telecom industry.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei Convenes Executive Summits Covering Digital Operations Transformation & NB-IoT
2|22|16   |   3:00   |   (0) comments

One day before the official start of Mobile World Congress, operators and service providers gathered in Barcelona to discuss emerging trends like 4.5G, Video Everywhere and narrowband IoT.
LRTV Custom TV
Join Us at the Digital Operations Transformation Summit
2|4|16   |   03:52   |   (0) comments

The Digital Operations Transformation Summit on February 21, 2016 at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fira Centre will bring together 50 senior executives to engage in a unique debate on the opportunities and challenges presented by the transformative evolving digital landscape. RSVP now at events@lightreading.com.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Evolve Core Network With NFV
11|3|15   |   5:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre speaks with Zhong Li, Huawei's Principal IMS/VoLTE Architect, about why VoLTE is a perfect fit for NFV technologies. She also discusses Huawei's role as Single Point of Contact for Vodafone.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Best Experience Mobile Backhaul Summit Highlights
10|26|15   |   3:25   |   (0) comments

Huawei, Heavy Reading and Light Reading bring together leading operators, OTT vendors, and analysts to discuss development plans for mobile bearer networks, strategies to improve LTE rollouts, and how to enhance user experience.
MWC Flash Poll