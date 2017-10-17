& cplSiteName &

Huawei Launches 5G-Oriented Full-Band 4T4R & FDD/TDD Converged Antenna Platforms

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/24/2017
50%
50%

MUNICH, Germany -- At the Global Antenna Technology & Industry Forum recently held in Munich, Huawei released its new FDD antenna and FDD/TDD converged antenna platforms. These antennas apply to full-band 4T4R and FDD/TDD convergent networking to support a 5G-oriented smooth evolution.

The Global Antenna Technology & Industry Forum is an influential platform within the antenna industry. This year's theme was ‘Antenna Modernization, Pave the Way to 5G’. Over 100 attendees from global operators and third-party industry organizations attended the forum to explore solutions to antenna applications and network evolution issues in the eras of 4.5G and 5G. Ultimately the forum helps to continuously promote innovations and developments in the antenna industry.

The new full-band 4T4R platform provides antenna to support two full low bands and four full high bands. This product adopts innovative decoupling (coupling between dipoles causes antenna performance degradation) and dipole reuse (dividing wide band dipole into two narrow bands using combiners) technologies to support co-antenna deployment on the 700MHz, 800MHz, and 900MHz bands. It also supports 4T4R in all bands including L band, within a width of only 469mm. This helps reserve antenna space for the deployment of Massive MIMO and 5G NR. These new antennas will be commercially available by the second half of 2018.

The new FDD/TDD converged platform has emerged as a trump card for multi-band co-antenna deployment of FDD and TDD 8T8R. The low-band arrays utilize innovative decoupling technology to effectively control the dimensions of antennas and enable co-antenna 4T4R deployment on the 700MHz, 800MHz, and 900MHz bands. High-band arrays support 4T4R on full high bands ranging from 1400MHz to 2600MHz. TDD bands adopt beamforming to support dual-8T8R deployment on both 2.3/2.6 GHz and 3.5GHz bands. This helps expand TDD network capacity while improving user experience.

Mr. Joyee Zhang, President of Huawei Wireless Network Antenna Business Unit, said, "Antenna modernization and reshaping are the starting line for 5G network construction. Only early planning and implementation can help operators achieve business success in the 5G era. Huawei antennas are dedicated to addressing operators' challenges and requirements. A series of antenna solutions have been launched to assist operators in resolving capacity and spectrum issues. The introduction of these solutions will effectively help to maximize network value, improve user experience, and achieve new business success."

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
What Does Automation Mean to You?
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 10/17/2017
Nielsen Sizes Up Netflix
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives