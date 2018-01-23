Huawei Helps Bharti Airtel Deploy GSM, UMTS & LTE on 900MHz Band

NEW DELHI -- In a global first, Bharti Airtel has successfully deployed three radio technologies (GSM, UMTS, LTE) on the 900MHz band within an 8.8MHz spectral bandwidth by using Huawei’s innovative CloudAIR solution to deliver a superior 4G experience to its customers. Bharti Airtel is India’s largest mobile operator.

CloudAIR offers spectrum cloudification to allow different radio access technologies to share spectrum resources dynamically instead of using traditional spectrum sharing solutions. This works via an on-demand spectrum allocation method replacing static allocation, which enables Bharti Airtel’s 900MHz spectrum to serve GSM, UMTS and LTE simultaneously.

“CloudAIR gives us the ability to deploy LTE within the same 900MHz frequency alongside GSM and UMTS,” said Mr. Abhay Savargaonkar, CTO of Bharti Airtel. “This improves our LTE coverage significantly, which means our customers enjoy superior data experience and HD voice quality even in indoor locations.”

CloudAIR is an innovative radio network solution announced by Huawei in November 2016. Compared with traditional static allocation schemes, CloudAIR allocates fundamental and precious air interface resources which includes spectrum, power and channel, in a dynamic scheme according to traffic demand or mobile user location. This helps mobile operators significantly improve their network spectral efficiency, capacity and user experience.

