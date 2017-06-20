Huawei Connect 2017 Is Coming

From September 5 to 7, Huawei will outline its vision of future enterprise digitization at HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, its signature cloud event. As digitization provides millions of enterprises with new business opportunities and greater efficiency, it will also increase the requirements for digital infrastructure, especially cloud, industrial applications, and intelligent terminals. As a market leader and an enabler of digital transformation, Huawei has proposed a Global Industry Vision (GIV) which predicts that by 2025, most enterprise business processes will have been radically transformed by digital technology, all information technology solutions will be cloud-based, and more than 85% of enterprise applications will be deployed to the cloud.

Digital transformation and industry upgrade

How can enterprises seize the opportunities created by digital transformation? Huawei believes that any organization, including enterprise, government, non-profit organization and school, must become a digital organization. The first step to achieve this is building connections. For instance, Huawei provides the UAE’s Etihad Rail with GSM-R wireless communication, transmission, data communication and other solutions. After more than 10 years of development, the railway operation and communication solutions provided by Huawei have been successfully integrated with the railway signal and communication system, offering mobile communication service for many railway lines.

Digital transformation defines new industry growth

Today, 67% of the world's top 1,000 companies have taken digital transformation as their core strategy. IDC believes that 2017 will be the first year to see digital transformation in all industries. A total of 197 enterprises in Fortune 500 and 45 in Top 100 enterprises have selected Huawei as a partner in their digital transformation, taking steps including product reshaping and business reorganization according to their own specific needs and vision.

Product reshaping. With the development of cloud, Internet, mobile Internet, IoT and other new ICTs, enterprises are saying goodbye to the era of independent hardware products and entering the intelligent ecosystem. The intelligent product ecosystem can not only optimize and extend the product life cycle, but can also create new digital services to create additional growth space.

In the manufacturing industry, Huawei demonstrated its commitment to industry collaboration by partnering with GE to jointly create industrial predictive maintenance solutions for the industrial cloud. An integrated Huawei EC-IoT (Edge Computing IoT) solution using GE’s industrial Internet cloud platform Predix allows for end-to-end interconnection between industrial equipment and cloud applications, real-time monitoring of equipment, data analysis and insight, and intelligent decisions on maintenance. These solutions help manufacturers reduce maintenance costs, prevent unscheduled equipment downtime, and drive new innovations in products and services.

The solution has already been used by Schindler Group, a leading global supplier of elevators, escalators and related services. More than one billion people use Schindler’s products worldwide every day. In September 2016, Schindler Holdings and Huawei announced that they would jointly develop IoT components to achieve the seamless connection of elevators and escalators, and that IoT would be an important part of Schindler’s digital platforms, enabling Schindler to better monitor, analyze and use data from elevator and escalator operation. Working with Huawei, Schindler aims to broaden its digital ecosystem and significantly shorten the launch time for new digital products.

Business reorganization: In the past, IT in the enterprise created isolated “information islands.” But new technologies are building bridges between these islands, vastly improving the circulation of information and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. The new ICT breaks through the limitations of geographic location, time and space, easily allowing any enterprise to embrace the global market. Ecosystem platforms connecting the upstream and downstream can fundamentally change systems of production, delivery and finance.

Huawei and Gelsen-Net, a Germanic technology service provider, jointly enabled Germany’s first safe city, Gelsenkirchen. With the cable and wireless broadband network provided by Huawei, plus IoT, an all-encompassing broadband network connects information islands across the city, providing Gelsenkirchen’s public services unprecedented reach. The city now also enjoys expanded network access, with free Wi-Fi in public areas, Internet access on city buses, and coordinated safety and emergency services, helping Gelsenkirchen create an all-new digital space.

Enhancing operational efficiency is the most direct and rapid way to fuel growth across industries.

In the financial industry, Huawei and its partners helped transform China Pacific Insurance’s customer operation system, allowing it to analyze the data of more than 200 business systems and 80 million customers. Up to 4,000 nodes can be supported, with an average response time of 3 seconds and data distribution taking 10 seconds. In addition, the system achieves “instant depiction, and second-class presentation.” China Pacific Insurance can now connect with customers with unprecedented efficiency.

In the energy industry, Huawei SAP HANA, an all-in-one machine solution, serves ERP (core BW) for CNPC. Financial statements of nearly 100 secondary units of the group are stored in the system. Huawei SAP HANA brings ERP of CNPC six times greater storage network broadband, an increase of 50% of HANA database loading performance, and a reduction of complex inquiry time of 18 billion pieces of data to 3 seconds from 17 seconds. The rapid increase of data inquiry and flow has helped CNPC keep its competitive advantage in the digital era.

In the transportation industry, the UAE’s Etihad Rail is a key part of the regional GCC railway. The signal of the whole network is based on the ETCS L2 standard, and Huawei provides solutions such as GSM-R wireless communication, transmission and data communication to ensure safe and efficient operation of the railway. After 10 years of development, Huawei’s GSM-R solution has successfully provided communications service for multiple railway lines.

“Through the work of Huawei and its partners, industrial digitization is accelerating at an unprecedented speed,” said Joy Tan, President of Global Media and Communications at Huawei. “Today, digitization affects nearly every industry, and Huawei provides a powerful industrial digital platform to support this ongoing change.”

As we enter the era of cloud 2.0. Huawei is building a platform that is open, flexible and secure, providing innovative, differentiated and leading ICT hardware and software infrastructure to assist customers in accelerating their own digital transformation, opening unprecedented new frontiers for growth.

