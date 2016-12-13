SD-WAN Trends Underscore MPLS Woes

As the SD-WAN market continues to mature, we can expect to see a couple of interesting trends over the next year: Vendors will beef up their offerings with flexible hosting options that support cloud applications; improved security capabilities will address web, SaaS and encrypted traffic; and increased managed service offerings will encompass security, monitoring and application optimization, to name a few.

In just the past two weeks, five significant announcements have been covered by Light Reading to support these trends:

And there's no question that these trends are needed, largely in part because MPLS at the enterprise level is suffering. Enterprise WAN utilization is estimated to be in the 30% to 40% range, and the WAN optimization solutions, application delivery controllers, routers and security devices deployed currently aren't solving the issues.

Already, there are 24 SD-WAN vendors and products featured in Virtuapedia, with a few standouts like those mentioned in the stories above, as well as:

The Netscaler SD-WAN from Citrix, which creates a WAN from diverse network links, while measuring and monitoring those links for loss, latency, jitter and congestion and moving traffic off of poor performing links without impact to applications.

The Truffle solution from Mushroom Networks gives businesses, branch offices and other multi-tenant buildings load balancing, SD-WAN orchestration for multiple Internet access lines and boosts Internet access and performance.

Talari Networks and its Software Defined WAN by the same name is an overlay solution that supports MPLS and broadband and can be deployed at the physical or virtual edge or in the cloud to provide WAN optimization and routing.

— Denise Culver, Director of Online Research, Heavy Reading