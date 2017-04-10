& cplSiteName &

Heavy Reading's TLC Offers New Reality Checks

Carol Wilson
10/4/2017
50%
50%

There's a new place to get a regular reality check on how network operators view key issues and technologies. Heavy Reading's new Thought Leadership Council (TLC) uses a focus group approach to let industry leaders candidly share their thinking on a variety of key topics, including automation, the Internet of Things and 5G, among others.

TLC will issue two to three reports per year on each of six different topics (so, up to 18 reports total per year), and because they won't identify participants or their companies, these reports will reflect real-world conditions, not marketing hype or wishful thinking, says Denise Culver, Heavy Reading 's online research director, who is overseeing the reports. TLC members will be drawn from the global operator base and from a diversity of carrier types: wireline, mobile, cloud, fiber, data and broadband network operators.

The first report, a summary of which can be seen here, includes a realistic assessment of the hard work ahead for communications service providers to actually grow revenues in delivering IoT. Even as revenues are projected to reach as high as $267 billion by 2020, the TLC members say it will be five to ten years before IoT revenues reach a 10% threshold.

Heavy Reading is well established as a telecom industry market research group but this new initiative takes a slightly different turn, say Culver and Dennis Mendyk, senior vice president of research.

"It's a qualitative adjunct to what we normally do with core research, where we are doing surveys of network operator professionals that produce good numbers but don't offer color commentary," Mendyk comments. "With the Thought Leadership Council, we will have a series of focus groups set up to give us that qualitative piece."

TLC's six topics of choice are: IoT, automation, SD-WAN, 5G, B-OSS transformation and emerging technology, which includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and more. Culver is already finding TLC focus group participants are more frank in their discussions, because they don't have to worry about being identified by name or company name. She cites a recent instance in which one participant admitted a key vendor selection was heavily influenced by his management's relationship with a vendor but when the choice backfired, deployment of a key technology was delayed by a year.

"That's the kind of thing people are less likely to want to share if they are working through corporate PR or marketing folks," she says.

Each focus group will have about 15 members, with the expectation that as some rotate out, others are added. Each area of focus will produce a report roughly three times a year. The first report, on IoT, came out last Friday and a summary can be seen here.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io FTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed