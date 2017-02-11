InterSat Sets Up Teleport Services in Nairobi to Bring Satellite Broadband to Africa

CAPE TOWN -- InterSat, a leading satellite solution provider and ABS, a global satellite operator announced the launch of iDirect platforms on ABS-3A C-band and Ku-band beams. These platforms will provide quality broadband internet across Sub-Sahara and South Africa, as well as serving French speaking African countries.

With the growing demand for broadband internet services, users in Africa demand services at low entry cost including hardware and bandwidth. InterSat with ABS, can now offer Software Virtual Network Operator (SVNO) access to resellers in Africa to distribute and manage internet services at affordable pricing on both C and Ku-band. Resellers can control their VSAT network and manage services to their clients without the need for investment in hardware. InterSat will operate the services from its new and state-of-the-art teleport in Nairobi using ABS-3A’s pan-Africa beams. Both Ku- and C-band coverage offers excellent elevation across Africa.

“The requirement for satellite capacity in the broadband market in Africa continues to grow,” said Hanif Kassam, CEO of InterSat. “At InterSat, we are now ready to start a new chapter towards accelerated growth and our renewed collaboration with ABS marks that new beginning. With our high-quality and affordable service offerings on ABS-3A satellite, we are confident that our customers in Africa will reap many benefits of a next-generation network.”

Flavien Bachabi , MD of Africa for ABS, commented, “ABS-3A is a new choice for high profile broadband as well as broadcast distribution in Africa, MENA, Europe and the Americas. Our VNO services in cooperation with InterSat will provide a cost-effective way for resellers and clients to establish a comprehensive communication network without the capital investment on a hub infrastructure.”

