Eurobites: 'White Space' Trial for Rural Wales

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: SoundCloud close to stakes sale; CityFibre closes Entanet deal; T-Systems lands health insurance gig; Amazon bags ATP tennis rights in UK.
A trial of broadband delivered by so-called "white space" technology, which uses TV broadcast frequencies rendered redundant after the switchover to digital TV, is set to begin in Llanarth, a community in a rural corner of Wales. As the BBC reports, the trial will be the second in a program being run by Nominet, the domain name registry firm, and telecom services provider Broadway Partners. UK fixed-line incumbent BT has dabbled in white space trials before, but has since seemingly turned its attention to other broadband delivery technologies, such as G.fast. (See Euronews: Major White Spaces Trial Launched.)
SoundCloud, the Berlin-based music streaming/upload service, is on the verge of selling stakes in itself to the Raine Group, a "boutique" bank, and Temasek Holdings, Singapore's state investment firm, as it looks to steady the ship, according to a Bloomberg report. SoundCloud claims more than 175 million users but, in common with other music streaming services, has struggled to convert those users into paying customers.
UK altnet CityFibre has completed its £29 million ($37 million) acquisition of Entanet, a wholesale connectivity provider whose network covers a number of the UK's biggest towns and cities. Entanet's turnover reached £35.8 million ($46.2 million) in 2016. CityFibre hopes the deal will bring "synergies" of about £3 million ($3.9 million) a year within three years. (See CityFibre to Raise £200M, Ramp Up FTTH Challenge to BT .)
T-Systems International GmbH , the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), has landed a juicy deal with GKV Informatik, which itself provides IT services to health insurance funds in Germany. The contract win means that 23,500 health insurance fund employees will rely on Deutsche Telekom products for their communications requirements. T-Systems says it took a year of negotiations to wrestle the contract away from the incumbent, Avaya Inc. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) has been outbid by Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) for the UK TV rights to tennis's ATP World Tour, according to a Reuters report, citing The Guardian. Amazon Prime Video bid £10 million ($13.2 million) a year for the rights, the newspaper claims, whereas Sky was paying £8 million ($10.5 million) a year under the terms of a deal that runs until 2018.
CESNET, the Czech Republic's network for scientific research and education, is to deploy Coriant 's Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, together with the CESNET-developed Czech Light family of advanced optical devices, to help with the testing of of high-capacity, high-performance coherent optical transmission in its nationwide e-infrastructure.
The UK government is to begin trialing a scheme which will allow small businesses to bid for vouchers offering them £3,000 ($3,967) worth of "gigabit-capable" connectivity, according to a report on The Register.
Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) is taking on 278 young people as apprentices in a range of roles, including IT and retail. Sixty-two of them will be taken on as "mediamaticians." If anyone knows what they are, please use the message board provided to enlighten us.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
A Gigabit access platform being deployed today must be able to deliver all types of services to an increasing number of devices. A non-blocking architecture is necessary to support the ever-increasing growth in bandwidth demand. The Huawei Gigabit access solution is based on a distributed design that is fully scalable to deliver a unprecedented performance.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.