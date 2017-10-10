Eurobites: UK Regulator Faces Legal Challenge Over In-Flight WiFi License

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Eutelsat acquires Noorsat for $75 million; Orange partners with Ciena and Akamai for vCDN; Finns go ga-ga for mobile gigabytes.
UK telecom regulator Ofcom is being taken to court by US satellite company ViaSat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT) over its issuing of a license to Inmarsat plc (London: ISAT), its British rival, to run an in-flight broadband network. As the Financial Times reports (subscription required), ViaSat alleges that Inmarsat's service is a "blatant misuse" of the original license, as Inmarsat has used the license to create a terrestrial-based European Aviation Network, when the original intent, says ViaSat, was that the spectrum would be used for satellite services. Inmarsat, of course, considers ViaCom's claims to be "entirely without merit and fundamentally misconceived." But this is not ViaSat's first move against the European Aviation Network; in recent weeks it has also advanced legal actions against Belgium and the European Commission and has filed challenges with German and Italian regulators. (See Inmarsat, DT Launch WiFi-in-the-Sky Service.)
In other satellite-related news, France's Eutelsat Communications S.A. has acquired Noorsat from Bahrain's Orbit Holding Group for US$75 million. Noorset is a distributor of Eutelsat capacity in the Middle East, providing services for more than 300 TV channels.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) has teamed up with Ciena Blue Planet and Akamai Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM) for what is described as the first ever field trial of a virtualized content delivery network (vCDN) running on the French operator's production network. At SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague this week, Orange detailed its plans for more virtualized and software-based networks in the coming months, with a rollout in Spain at the top of its hit-list. (See Orange Moves to 'Industrial' NFV Phase, Will Start in Spain.)
It's official: Finns are mad for mobile data. In fact, according to a new study, they consume an average of 11GB of mobile data per month, a figure which dwarfs the average 1.8GB data-take of the 35 high-income countries in the OECD. As YLE reports, citing Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the Finns' taste for data can largely be attributed to the pricing model used in the market by domestic telcos -- in Finland unlimited data is usually sold as part of mobile phone packages, not least thanks to the country's advanced telecom infrastructure.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.