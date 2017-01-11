WOW Plans Gigabit in 95% of Footprint in Q1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced its plans to launch broadband speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) across more than 95% of company’s existing footprint.

Previously, WOW! launched 1 Gig services to selected markets across the network. In 2018, 1 Gig services will be available to nearly all of WOW!’s residential and business customers.

Widespread availability of WOW!’s 1 Gig service is scheduled to launch in early 2018 with full completion of the rollout by February 2018.

The 1 Gig rollout will allow WOW! to provide their fastest Internet speeds, free of data caps, to nearly every residential and business customer across the WOW! footprint. WOW! is one of the first Internet providers to offer 1 Gig services to such a large portion of their footprint.

“Our customers want the fastest Internet speeds available so they can stream, chat, game, browse and enjoy Internet-connected devices without interruption,” said WOW! CEO Steven Cochran. “WOW!’s previous network investments have enabled us to provide 1 Gig services through existing coax plants with minimal capital expenditure. We are taking advantage of the opportunity to future-proof our entire network to power the data-hungry devices and connected gadgets our customers love.”

Broadband speeds up to 1 gigabit per second allow residential users to stream high-definition video with little to no delay, and download movies, songs and TV shows in a matter of seconds. Customers who have multiple devices on one Internet connection will no longer have to battle for bandwidth. WOW!’s 1 Gig service gives residential customers peace of mind and a reliable data solution to support the growth of personal and smart home devices such as appliances, home automation, home security, telemedicine and more.

