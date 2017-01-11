& cplSiteName &

WOW Plans Gigabit in 95% of Footprint in Q1

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/7/2017
50%
50%

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced its plans to launch broadband speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) across more than 95% of company’s existing footprint.

Previously, WOW! launched 1 Gig services to selected markets across the network. In 2018, 1 Gig services will be available to nearly all of WOW!’s residential and business customers.

Widespread availability of WOW!’s 1 Gig service is scheduled to launch in early 2018 with full completion of the rollout by February 2018.

The 1 Gig rollout will allow WOW! to provide their fastest Internet speeds, free of data caps, to nearly every residential and business customer across the WOW! footprint. WOW! is one of the first Internet providers to offer 1 Gig services to such a large portion of their footprint.

“Our customers want the fastest Internet speeds available so they can stream, chat, game, browse and enjoy Internet-connected devices without interruption,” said WOW! CEO Steven Cochran. “WOW!’s previous network investments have enabled us to provide 1 Gig services through existing coax plants with minimal capital expenditure. We are taking advantage of the opportunity to future-proof our entire network to power the data-hungry devices and connected gadgets our customers love.”

Broadband speeds up to 1 gigabit per second allow residential users to stream high-definition video with little to no delay, and download movies, songs and TV shows in a matter of seconds. Customers who have multiple devices on one Internet connection will no longer have to battle for bandwidth. WOW!’s 1 Gig service gives residential customers peace of mind and a reliable data solution to support the growth of personal and smart home devices such as appliances, home automation, home security, telemedicine and more.

WideOpenWest Holdings LLC (WOW)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Heavy Reading: Common Data Models Unlikely
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/1/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives