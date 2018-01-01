& cplSiteName &

Starry Expands to LA and DC

1/4/2018
BOSTON -- Starry, Inc., a Boston-based technology company pioneering the use of millimeter waves for wireless last-mile gigabit broadband today announced that it is expanding its Starry Internet service to Los Angeles, California and Washington, DC. Starry will begin its beta this month in both cities. Internet service will be available initially in select areas and become more widely available as Starry expands its presence in both markets.

Starry is the first company to commercially deploy pre-standard 5G, point-to-multipoint fixed wireless technology to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to the home. Starry currently offers consumers a simple, no-contract, no-data caps, no-hidden fees plan of $50 per month for 200 mbps download/upload, inclusive of installation, 24/7 customer care and all equipment including Starry’s award-winning touchscreen WiFi hub, Starry Station. To learn more about Starry Internet and how to join the beta, visit: starry.com.

“When we founded Starry, we set out to be different. We knew we could develop and build a new and innovative broadband network, but we also wanted to deliver on a superior customer experience,” said Chet Kanojia, Starry CEO and co-founder. “We take the privilege of being in your home and being your family’s ISP very seriously. From the way our customer care and installation team interacts with you, to our pledge to never throttle, block, or pick and choose what content you access, when we pledged to build a better internet, we meant it.”

Starry developed its entire technology stack in-house, from its network-node (Starry Beam), to the at-premise transceiver (Starry Point) and in-home WiFi hub (Starry Station).

Starry uses millimeter waves and its proprietary active phased array technology to connect Starry Beam with Starry Point to deliver ultra-fast, reliable wireless broadband to your home or apartment building. From Starry Point, subscribers access an internet connection via Starry’s award-winning WiFi hub, Starry Station. Starry Station’s user-friendly touchscreen gives every Starry subscriber more transparency and control over their home network – from understanding true network speed to having a window into the health of connected devices.

Starry’s white-glove installation and customer care approach is uniquely designed with the customer in mind. From enabling the customer to pick his or her own installation service time, to customer service installers who communicate specific arrival times and don foot booties before they enter the home, showing respect for the customer is at the core of Starry’s care approach. Starry installers also perform WiFi performance tests throughout the customer’s home to ensure reliable whole-home coverage and work with each customer to connect and test all WiFi-connected devices before completing the install process.

In addition to Los Angeles and Washington, DC, Starry will also expand its service to 14 additional markets over the next year including: New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami and Minneapolis.

