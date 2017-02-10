Mediacom Goes Gig in 3 More States

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. -- Mediacom Communications today announced the company is bringing 1 Gig Internet speeds to parts of Delaware, Maryland and Michigan. As a result, homes and businesses in 27 more communities passed by Mediacom’s fiber-rich digital network now have access to download speeds that are up to 40 times faster than the minimum broadband definition set by the Federal Communications Commission.

“Creating true gigabit communities across our national footprint was a central component of the 3-year, $1 billion capital expenditure plan announced by Mediacom in 2016,” said Doug Frank, Group Vice President for Mediacom’s Coastal Region, which includes Delaware and Maryland systems. “Our aggressive rollout of gigabit speeds has provided dozens of cities and towns in these areas of our service area with a distinct technological advantage in today’s global marketplace.”

This week’s launches make the new Gigabit speeds available in Mediacom areas that include 19 communities in Delaware’s Sussex County, and additional communities in southeastern Maryland and southwestern Michigan.

Mediacom was the first major U.S. cable company to fully transition to the DOCSIS 3.1 “Gigasphere” platform, the latest generation of broadband technology. The company will utilize Gigasphere to bring gigabit broadband services to virtually all of the 3 million homes and businesses within its 22 state footprint. With the latest round of launches announced today, Mediacom is now offering 1 Gig Internet services in over 1,250 communities across the United States. In conjunction with each 1 Gig Internet announcement, Mediacom will also introduce a new 500 Mbps tier of service.

Mediacom Communications Corp.