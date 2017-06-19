Grande Covers Texas Footprint With Gigabit

AUSTIN -- Grande Communications, the Texas-based broadband communications company offering internet, TV and phone services, announces today the availability of the company’s 1 Gigabit internet service to all homes and businesses within Grande serviceable areas in San Antonio.

1 Gigabit, or 1,000 Mbps, internet is a revolutionary new level of internet speed with the power to transform the way customers surf, stream, download, work and game online. According to a recent report from Pew Research Center, one-third of Americans live in a household with three or more smartphones and nearly one-in-five have 10 or more devices, all competing for speed and bandwidth within a household[1]. 1 Gigabit provides more total bandwidth to the home, resulting in better performance for all those devices. As more and more video content is accessed over the internet, 1 Gigabit service also provides a robust streaming experience for customers. With download speeds at 1,000 Mbps (1 Gigabit), users can download a two-hour movie in seconds and operate multiple devices simultaneously with ease.

"Today, the average home has more connected devices than ever before, and the way those devices are being used is expanding to include increasing amounts of video consumption. That means there is an unprecedented need for both more capacity and faster internet service. To keep up with this growing demand, we are introducing 1 Gigabit service to all our homes and businesses throughout the San Antonio area,” said Matt Rohre, senior vice president of operations and general manager for Grande. “Delivering 1 Gigabit internet services is yet another way we are providing the best in customer experience and satisfaction.”

Grande customers throughout San Antonio are discovering the enormous difference Gigabit internet service makes in their online activities as the upgrade brings unparalleled speed, reliability and capacity over traditional internet speeds. Grande subscribing businesses can now work faster and more efficiently, and with download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit (1,000 Mbps). For employees that work remotely from their home this expansion makes that even easier than ever before. The upgraded internet speeds allow customers access to surf, stream, download, work and game on multiple devices at the same time.

Residential pricing for 1 Gigabit service starts at just $69.99/month and includes home Wi-Fi at no extra cost to the customer. Internet speeds observed by customers may vary based on device, connection, and other factors outside of Grande’s control. Home Wi-Fi requires monthly modem rental.

