Eurobites: UK's 3 Plans Fixed-Wireless Rollout

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Net Insight less than fully satisfied with Q1 results; Nokia upgrades Cosmote backhaul in Greece; BT completes trading-floor comms acquisition.
UK mobile operator 3 is planning to roll out fixed-wireless broadband to around 40% of the UK population within three years, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. The rollout, says the report, will use high-frequency spectrum 3 gained in its acquisition of UK Broadband, a wireless broadband provider that traded under the Relish brand, in a £250 million (US$323 million) deal announced in February. (See 3 to Bag 5G Spectrum With £300M UK Broadband Move.)
Net Insight AB (Stockholm: NETI-B), the Swedish media delivery specialist, saw net sales inch up 0.4% year-on-year, to 110.4 million Swedish kronor ($12.5 million), in its first quarter. Operating earnings, however, fell 4.7%, to SEK7.5 million ($845,000). In a statement, CEO Fredrik Tumegård said that while he was "not completely satisfied" with the quarter, he felt Net Insight was "well positioned both in the short and long term."
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has upgraded the long-haul microwave backhaul network of Cosmote , the mobile arm of Greek incumbent OTE S.A. , using its 9500 Microwave Packet Radio technology. Cosmote hopes the work carried out will improve its network capacity and performance, particularly in rural parts of the Greek islands.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has completed the acquisition of IP Trade, a provider of unified communications systems for trading floors and control rooms, following approval of the deal from the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). IP Trade, founded in 2005, describes itself as a pioneer in the design of advanced SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) communications.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) subsidiary T-Mobile Czech Republic a.s. has landed a contract renewal from Tesco, the UK-based retailing behemoth, to connect more than 1,000 of its stores across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. The network will handle "mission-critical" applications, such as payment transactions and supply-chain and employee information systems.
Residents of Turkey found themselves blocked from Wikipedia over the weekend following an "administrative measure" by President Erdogan's government, the BBC reports. Some Turkish newspapers said that the access had been withdrawn to allow for the removal of content that supposedly supported terrorism. Turkey is no stranger to such web blocks: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have all been rendered temporarily out of bounds as the powers-that-be look to clamp down on what is perceived as anti-government content.
