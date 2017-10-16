|
A 3-Layer Network & the 'Last 10 Meters' – Light Reading Reports from UBBF China
10/20/2017
HANGZHOU -- The Ultra-Broadband Forum is an annual event organized by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei. Keynote speakers including Arash Ashouriha from Deutsche Telekom and Basse Hanno, 20th Century Fox Film Corp., addressed topics such as customer experience and the massive increase in video traffic across networks. Other speakers advocated the simplification of the network to just three layers as well as emphasizing the strategic importance of the the "last ten meters,” the suite of technologies including WiFi that will enable the smart home of the future.
