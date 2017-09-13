Luster Joins MoCA Board of Directors

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Luster LightTech Corp., based in Beijing, China, is MoCA’s newest Promoter member and will take a seat on the MoCA Board of Directors. Luster was invited to become a Promoter member because of their contribution to the development of MoCA Access and promotion of MoCA home networking among operators in China.

Luster designs, manufactures and markets a wide portfolio of networking equipment targeting pay TV and Internet service providers in China, the U.S. and Europe.

Luster has been a MoCA member for three years, most recently as a Contributor member, and has helped secure adoption of the technology by several cable MSOs in China. In addition, the company was instrumental in negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Academy of Broadcast Planning (ABP), a unit of SARPPFT. ABP is the government agency that provides research and evaluation of the various home networking standards.

The company is also expected to play a key role in soliciting trials and ultimate adoption of MoCA Access in China and the rest of the world.

Promoter membership is by invitation only and subject to a vote by all Board members. The vote was unanimous.

Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA)