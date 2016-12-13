Iskratel Launches Home Gateway

MARSEILLE, France -- Iskratel, the leading European infocommunications vendor and solutions provider, today announced it has launched the Innbox G69 – a new home gateway which will give operators more control over the services being delivered and provide customers with superior Wi-Fi performance and coverage.

Iskratel’s Innbox G69 allows additional managed access points to be added to the home gateway, increasing the number of Wi-Fi channels that can be accessed. Use of Power Line Communication (PLC) for the uplink ensures switching between access points does not cause disturbance, allowing Wi-Fi to be accessed in places the signal could not previously reach, such as basements or gardens. The device also selects the optimum Wi-Fi channel, guaranteeing best performance.

A number of monitoring and diagnostic functionalities have also been included in the latest software release. Operators can scan end users’ connections and view information they can then use to improve the Wi-Fi settings, such as which users are online, connection speeds and transmit power. Quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) are also addressed, as well as issues with speed and bandwidth.

