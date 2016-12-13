& cplSiteName &

Huawei Unveils GigaHome Offering

MARSEILLE, France -- At the FTTH Conference 2017, Huawei officially released its GigaHome solution designed to help operators build smart and easy-to-use home networks offering a premium service experience for users. At the conference Huawei demonstrated how the GigaHome solution supports multiple digital home applications to deliver a smart home service that gives users convenience, security, accessibility and efficiency.

Over the next two years, the home network market is expected to grow rapidly and more operators will move towards offering smart home services. At the same time, the increasing use of devices that enable 4K and VR video services is placing a greater burden on home networks.

To meet these new demands, operators are accelerating bandwidth, however a 100 Mb/s bandwidth access rate does not always equate to a high-quality user experience. To improve the user experience, operators are upgrading their networks but face challenges including the complexity and variability of internal home networking; lack of visibility of home networks to provide rapid response and fault location; and difficulty integrating diversified services.

Huawei has developed GigaHome solution to help operators overcome these challenges and offer compelling smart home services that work smoothly and intuitively. The E2E solution focuses on home gateways and supports flexible Wi-Fi extension through multiple media, such as the CAT5 lines, power lines, and wireless repeaters.

Under this solution, "1+N" home networks support smart synchronization of network parameters and seamless roaming switching of terminals, to achieve smart home network coverage with a Wi-Fi speed rate of up to 300 Mb/s. Specifically, home gateways adopt dual cores and enable gigabit Wi-Fi access through any media by using Wi-Fi hardware forwarding, dual-band, IEEE 802.11ac, and 4 x 4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technologies. Moreover, APPs will be available for self-reliance Wi-Fi management to simplify operation and maintenance (O&M). With cloud platforms and APPs on smartphones, Huawei's GigaHome solution enables fast network deployment, maintenance, and management. In addition, cloud platforms will provide open service integration architectures for operators to quickly integrate and introduce new services.

This solution is also optimized for video services by assigning high priority to these high-value services to ensure home networks deliver a premium user experience.

Through device-cloud synergy and high-performance home gateways, Huawei's GigaHome solution helps operators build smart, connected and home networks that are easy-to-use and simple to maintain. Using this solution, operators can shift their businesses from traditional home broadband to smart home services that meet users’ expectations and achieve higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Huawei will continue to help operators accelerate their digital transformation to offer video and smart home services that extend their market reach and drive new growth opportunities.

"Focus on customer demand is the driving force for Huawei's continued development and continuous innovation. Huawei Access Network will aim to enhance the end-user experience," said Jeff Wang, President of Huawei's Access Network. "Huawei's home network solution provides a full Wi-Fi coverage, and a good performance home network infrastructure, operable and manageable cloud-based management platform and open ecological system to enhance the home network experience, operational efficiency and bring new value-added services to operators.”

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

