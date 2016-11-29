|
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1/11/2017
With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the new digital home system. "When we launch this quarter, we'll have 10 million households enabled on this service," notes Comcast's Satchell in the interview. "By the end of this year, we'll have 15 million households."
