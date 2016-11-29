Comcast & Zen Ecosystems Partner on Smart Homes

LAS VEGAS -- Today, at the Smart Home Marketplace at CES 2017 (booth #40160, Sands Convention Center) Comcast announced a partnership with Xfinity Home and Zen Ecosystems (booth #40049, Sands Convention Center), the manufacturer of a new simple, beautiful and connected thermostat that is fully integrated with the Xfinity Home ecosystem and part of its family of core devices. This integration is another step towards the relaunch of the new EcoSaver technology that will help Comcast’s Xfinity Home customers automatically reduce energy usage with real-time weather analytics that help optimize a home’s heating and cooling efficiency. According to the National Academy of Sciences, heating and cooling accounts for about 39% of total energy use in a typical home.

"At Xfinity Home, we are always looking for new ways to delight our customers and add value to our services," said Daniel Herscovici, senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home. "We are eager to unveil a new home energy management service soon, fully integrated with Zen Ecosystems, that will redefine what customers expect from their smart home services. When we relaunch EcoSaver in the spring, our customers will be able to transform their smart homes into greener homes, while continuing to help them save money on their monthly energy bills."

Market research firm Parks Associates estimates that 50 percent of North American broadband house-holds will have a smart home device by 2020. Xfinity Home offers its customers a new generation of home security and connected devices, letting customers manage and control connected devices on its one easy to use smart home platform.

James McPhail, Zen Ecosystems CEO, said, "Comcast has laid the foundation for the smart home by delivering world-class connectivity to tens of millions of people across the nation. Together, Comcast’s Xfinity Home and Zen Ecosystems make ideal partners on the journey to help consumers easily turn their homes with connected devices into smart homes all manageable on one platform – the Xfinity Home platform. The Zen thermostat is connected and intuitive and will help Xfinity Home customers better manage their heating and cooling system at home through Comcast’s EcoSaver technology."

Comcast continuously expands its Xfinity Home business by integrating best-in-class third-party devices such as August Smart Locks, Chamberlain MyQ garage controllers, Lutron Caséta wireless controllers and dimmers, and thermostats, to give customers a single experience that connects and manages their home security and automation needs. Comcast also recently announced new lighting partnerships with Sengled and Jasco and more partnership announcements are expected in 2017. Xfinity Home functions are managed with the Xfinity Home mobile app, online portal, and in-home Touchscreen Controller. In addition, X1 customers with Xfinity Home service can use their X1 voice remote to say things like "Xfinity Home Cameras" to see their camera feeds; "Xfinity Home Arm," "Xfinity Home Arm Night," "and Xfinity Home Disarm" to arm and disarm their security system; and "Xfinity Home" to easily and quickly pull up the main menu of commands.

