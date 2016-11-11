Celeno, Airgain Turn to Smart Antenna Tech for Gig Gateways

SAN DIEGO -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions, and Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the delivery of a smart antenna platform based on the Celeno CL2400 802.11ac Wave 2 4x4 radio and its Smart Antenna Steering (SAS) technology. The resultant reference design solution will provide system designers and manufacturers with the blueprints for a smart antenna enabled 4x4 MIMO gigabit gateway design that will form the basis for the next generation of gigabit gateways and set top boxes to be deployed by world leading telecommunications and cable operators.

The collaboration will leverage Airgain’s expertise in RF and switched smart antenna design, together with Celeno’s CL2400 chipset’s proprietary SAS silicon and software technology which enables the CL2400 to dynamically select 4 antenna elements out of an array of up to 16 elements on both transmit and receive. The SAS enabled reference design system will provide multi-modes of operation per RF chain, allowing dynamic diversity set selection for improved immunity to device orientation and mobility, while enhancing system performance in multi-floor and multi-room scenarios.

User experience is becoming a key metric for in-home gateways and wireless sits at the heart of that experience. World-leading telecommunications providers and cable operators are looking for optimized solutions to deliver seamless 4K ultra high definition (UHD) video streaming over Wi-Fi, while providing benchmark connectivity for a variety of wireless devices within the home including smartphones and tablets. Celeno’s SAS enabled semiconductor solutions, together with Airgain’s smart antenna design and integration expertise, will provide solutions for leading telecom and cable operators to meet the growing demand for reliable and seamless Wi-Fi performance throughout the connected home.

