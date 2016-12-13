Packerland Broadband Launches DOCSIS 3.1

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. -- The community of Crystal Falls, Michigan, population 1,432, has become the first in Upper Peninsula of Michigan to be offered gigabit-speed Internet through Iron Mountain service provider, Packerland Broadband.

Compared to the Tier 1 operators, Packerland is considered pintsized. Serving 55 rural communities throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, Packerland provides over 6,700 subscribers with data, voice, and video services. Since beginning operations in 2007, they have been buying and upgrading coaxial systems, and building over 1,200 miles of fiber optic transport. Packerland has certainly achieved their mission to provide advanced communication services to rural communities with their service in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a place often referred to as “God’s Country.” Their gigabit speed Internet service, now branded as UltraConnect, is the first of this caliber in the region to use DOCSIS 3.1 technology.

When asked why this service provider decided to launch gigabit Internet in a community in the middle of the woods, Packerland Vice President, Cory Heigl responded, “It made sense. The opportunity presented itself and we wanted to prove to everyone that this could be done—that any operator, of any size, anywhere can deploy DOCSIS 3.1 in their footprint.”

Packerland Broadband