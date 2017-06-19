Mediacom Tricks Out 82 New Towns With Gig Service

Springfield, MO -- Mediacom Communications today announced the company has launched 1 Gig Internet speeds in 82 communities in Missouri and Kansas. As a result, 253,000 homes and businesses passed by Mediacom’s fiber-rich digital network will be able to enjoy download speeds that are up to 40 times faster than the minimum broadband definition set by the Federal Communications Commission.

“Since 1996, Mediacom has invested over $8 billion of private capital to acquire, upgrade and expand our national broadband network so that hard-working families throughout the smaller markets we serve receive the same advanced communications services as America’s largest cities,” said Steve Purcell, Group Vice President for Mediacom’s Capital Region. “As a result of these investments, we are extremely proud to be adding dozens of cities and towns that we serve in Missouri and Kansas to Mediacom’s rapidly expanding list of true gigabit communities.”

Mediacom was the first major U.S. cable company to fully transition to the DOCSIS 3.1 “Gigasphere” platform, the latest generation of broadband technology. The company will utilize Gigasphere to bring gigabit broadband services to virtually all of the 3 million homes and businesses within its 22 state footprint. With the latest round of launches in Missouri and Kansas, Mediacom is now offering 1 Gig Internet services in over 1,000 communities across the United States. As DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems become more readily available in the marketplace, Mediacom will announce additional 1 Gig Internet launches on a market by market basis throughout the remainder of the year. In conjunction with each 1 Gig Internet announcement, Mediacom will also introduce a new 500 Mbps tier of service.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure was on hand to tour Mediacom’s regional technology hub and issue a congratulatory proclamation citing his city’s status as Mediacom’s 1,000th community to become a ‘Gigabit City.’ The mayor’s proclamation referenced Mediacom’s $1 billion investment to rapidly transform its network to the newest technology, and the essential role broadband plays in today’s global marketplace.

“Springfield residents, like consumers elsewhere, rely on more connected-devices and have seen their internet data consumption grow by as much as thirty-five to fifty percent per year,” the proclamation stated.

“In addition to enhancing speeds for residential and small business customers today, the Gigasphere platform we have deployed also lays the groundwork for offering multi-Gig services in the future,” said Mediacom’s Chief Technology Officer, JR Walden. “This next generation technology is an excellent complement to the Gigabit+ Fiber SolutionsTM that Mediacom Business has been offering local businesses in our markets for many years.”

