Grande Expands 1-Gig to Corpus Christi

7/11/2017
AUSTIN, TX – Grande Communications, the Texas-based broadband communications company offering internet, TV and phone services, announces the expansion of the company’s 1 Gigabit internet service to home and business subscribers in Corpus Christi, Texas. Beginning today, July 11, 2017, Grande serviceable areas in Corpus Christi can now subscribe to 1 Gigabit internet service. Interested users can visit mygrande.com/gettagig for more information.

Customers in these areas that are now able to enjoy Grande’s expanded Gigabit internet service will notice a big difference in their online activities as the upgrade brings unparalleled speed, reliability and capacity over the traditional internet experience. With download speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps, users can quickly download and stream songs and movies. With no mandatory contracts, no bandwidth usage caps, easy installation and affordable pricing, it is quick and simple for customers to access seriously fast internet speeds to surf, stream, download, work and game online on multiple devices at the same time, like never before.

Grande was the first provider to deliver 1 Gigabit internet in Texas in 2014, and the company is now expanding the service throughout their service areas. Grande began the expansion with Dallas, Midland, Odessa, Austin and San Marcos, in April 2017, and is bringing 1 Gig to the rest of the company’s markets later this year. The Gigabit installation process is quick and easy. Grande customers can receive Gigabit speeds through the same wiring they already have in their homes with the newly deployed state-of-the-art network technology DOCSIS 3.1.

“We continue to enhance broadband, entertainment and communications solutions that focus on providing the best customer experience,” said Matt Rohre, senior vice president of operations and general manager for Grande. "This expansion in Corpus Christi delivers on our commitment to expand 1 Gigabit internet service throughout all our Texas markets. With the growing need for data bandwidth, Grande continues to remain at the forefront of innovation by offering customers the fastest internet speeds.”

In addition to being the first to the market with 1 Gigabit speed over their competitors three years ago, Grande further differentiates itself from the competition with some additional advantages for customers. Grande does not share customer’s personal information or track online activity to sell to any company or organization.

Grande’s Gigabit internet service will be available in Corpus Christi, Texas, starting July 11, 2017. This expanded service is already available in Dallas, Midland, Odessa, Austin and San Marcos with residential pricing starting at just $69.99/month and includes wireless home networking at no extra cost to the customer. Internet speeds observed by customers may vary based on device, connection, and other factors outside of Grande’s control.

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.