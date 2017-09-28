GA Urbanism Community Deals With Comcast

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Pinewood Forrest, an innovative new urbanism community in Fayetteville, Ga., has partnered with Comcast to offer up to 1-gigabit speed internet to residents and 10-gigabit service to businesses. The technology will deliver an online experience that will enable users to perform high-bandwidth activities with lightning-fast speeds over Comcast’s advanced network.

Every homeowner in Pinewood Forrest will enjoy Comcast’s gigabit-speed Internet service and X1, the simplest, fastest most complete way to access their entertainment on all their screens. They can say it and see it with the X1 Voice Remote and get access to content on Netflix, YouTube and Pandora. Specifically, new residents will receive the Xfinity Digital Starter tier, which consists of 140 channels, the Xfinity Stream app, extensive sports programming and On Demand content, and a complimentary set top box. Multiple users in one home will easily surf the web, download files, stream movies and play games simultaneously. Residents will get complimentary Gig and TV service for a year. Comcast currently offers gigabit-speed Internet across its service footprint in greater Atlanta.

Envisioned as a community for storytellers, artisans and creatives, Pinewood Forrest spans 234 acres adjacent to Pinewood Atlanta Studios, the biggest purpose-built studio complex in the U.S. outside of Los Angeles. Once complete, Pinewood Forrest will be home to 3,000 residents and accessible to those working on the Pinewood Atlanta Studios campus – up to 3,500 professionals.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)