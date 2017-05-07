Eurobites: NEC Lands Lisbon Smart City Deal

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MegaFon and VEON call time on retail joint venture; all change at TM Forum; Swisscom frozen out of ice hockey action.
Lisbon, the historic Portuguese capital, is to get the smart city treatment courtesy of NEC Corp. (Tokyo: 6701), which has landed the contract to put in place an infrastructure project aimed at improving the operation of city services and, ultimately, the population's quality of life. NEC will use its Cloud City Operation Center (CCOC) to integrate ten internal systems managed by Lisbon's city government and 30 external systems managed by several project partners.
MegaFon and VEON have called time on Euroset, their retail joint venture of five years' standing, with MegaFon acquiring VEON's 50% stake in the business. However, as part of the deal, VEON, through its PJSC VimpelCom subsidiary, will acquire half of Euroset's stores. The proposed transaction is subject to the usual regulatory approvals.
It's a changing of the guard at TM Forum , the industry association focused on communications software developments, with three new senior-level appointments. Paul Wilson (ex Bristol Is Open) becomes chief marketing officer, Andy Tiller (ex Asia Info) joins as executive vice president, and Naveen Suri (ex Iconectiv) takes over as vice president for global member engagement.
There are rink-side ructions at Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM), as the operator vents its feelings over being prevented from being able to show UPC's broadcasts of Swiss ice hockey league games on its TV service. Swisscom was hoping that Switzerland's competition commission would have taken up the case, but so far it has declined to do so. As far as Swisscom is concerned, the case continues.
Today sees the annual general meeting of BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) and its shareholders in London, and, as the Financial Times reports (subscription required), it is expected to be a lively affair, with the company's ougoing chairman, Mike Rake, in for a rough ride in the wake of the financial scandal at its Italian subsidiary which helped send its share price down by more than 27% over the course of a year. Opening the meeting, Rake acknowledged that BT's year had been "overshadowed by the financial misconduct and collusive fraud" at its Italian operation. (See Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Colt CTO Rajiv Datta talks about the impact of SDN and NFV, how data centers are now at the core of the telecoms ecosystem and how network and services evolution is being built around enterprise demands.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
A Gigabit access platform being deployed today must be able to deliver all types of services to an increasing number of devices. A non-blocking architecture is necessary to support the ever-increasing growth in bandwidth demand. The Huawei Gigabit access solution is based on a distributed design that is fully scalable to deliver a unprecedented performance.
As service providers transition their SD-WAN solution from trials and limited deployments into production at large scale, there are important considerations to successfully operationalize these solutions and realize their full potential, without adding complexity, introducing uncertainty or disrupting current business operations. Sunil Khandekar, CEO and Founder ...
IoT solutions are morphing from hype into viable business opportunities. Huawei has the platform and ecosystem support to help carriers successfully address new business opportunities in the IoT space.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.