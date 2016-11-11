|
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12/22/2016
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about proposals for a municipal fiber build, a new WiFi deployment and smart city funding options that will benefit both businesses and the community. Atlanta is also looking at testing out new vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technologies. Today is the deadline for submissions in response to several smart city request-for-information (RFI) queries put out by the Atlanta city government.
