The Telecoms.com Podcast: The Light Reading Sandwich
9/19/2017
In the absence of Jamie, Scott becomes the filling in a Light Reading sandwich as he's outnumbered by Ray and Iain. The three discuss long overdue big investments in fiber from the likes of Vodafone and Verizon, and why they matter. Talking about big investments, they move on to the exceptional sum Apple wants for its latest shiny thing and to what extent it's taking fanboys and fangirls for a ride. The gang concludes by reflecting on the necessity of the distributed cloud and how paying for it is nearly as expensive as buying an iPhone X. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-week-in-wireless-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.
