& cplSiteName &

Orange Hints at 2017 Capex Rise as Spain Buoys 2016 Sales

Iain Morris
2/23/2017
50%
50%

France's Orange hinted at a capital expenditure increase in 2017 as it reported modest growth in sales and earnings for its 2016 fiscal year, thanks largely to the performance of its Spanish business and despite further sales erosion in its domestic market.

The operator, which maintains networks across a number of markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, has long faced tough competitive conditions in France, which still accounts for about 46% of total revenues, and has recently been diversifying into areas such as the Internet of Things and mobile banking to offset pressure in its mainstream telecom business.

Overall company revenues were up 0.6%, on a comparable basis, to around €40.9 billion ($43.1 billion), while adjusted earnings (before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) rose 1.3%, to €12.7 billion ($13.4 billion).

Shares in Orange (NYSE: FTE) were trading up 0.86% in Paris at lunchtime on Thursday, at €14.66 ($15.46), but were about 7.9% lower than at this time last year.

While there were sales improvements in smaller European markets, as well as Africa and the Middle East, Spain provided the real impetus, with revenues up 6%, to about €5 billion ($5.3 billion).

Orange attributed the growth mainly to a sharp increase in the 4G customer base following its investments in the network technology, but also flagged major improvements at its fixed broadband business.

Responding to questions about the likelihood of a response from rival Vodafone España S.A. to its promotional efforts, a spokesperson for Orange Spain said the operator was flourishing thanks to its growing base of "convergent" customers who take the full range of fixed and mobile services from Orange.

"When we look at convergent markets, the one who is suffering the most is the one with the fewest convergent customers -- it is a fragile position," he said.

Revenues in France fell by 1%, to €18.97 billion ($20 billion), having shrunk by 0.8% in 2015. Orange blamed the 2016 decline on the impact of roaming price reductions and stuck by expectations that revenues will stabilize this year and grow in 2018.

"When you look at the results achieved in 2016 we can be encouraged in this direction despite strong competition," said Ramon Fernandez, Orange's chief financial officer, during an earnings call with analysts.

The company is also guiding for a further increase in adjusted EBITDA this year and has hinted that capital expenditure might also rise once again.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated Mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Under its Essentials2020 strategy, announced in March 2015, Orange has been plowing funds into the rollout of fiber and 4G (or even 4G+) networks to meet growing demand for high-speed broadband services: Capital expenditure was up 3% in 2016, to €6.97 billion ($7.35 billion), accounting for as much as 17% of revenues before license payments.

"We'll continue this trend of around 17% and maybe a bit more," said Fernandez. "The return on investment is great."

The strategy contrasts with the approach taken by some other operators, which have been cutting expenditure amid tough economic conditions, but Orange claims that its willingness to invest has allowed it to profit at the expense of rivals, especially in the fiercely competitive fiber broadband market.

"Originally there was a [regulatory] call for [fiber] investment and everyone said whether they would invest in areas or not, but some had no intention to invest and they are now lagging behind," said Pierre Louette, Orange's delegate chief executive officer in charge of the General Secretariat and Orange Wholesale France. "So with SFR-Numericable [France's second-biggest operator] we have taken over what they haven't delivered."

Next page: Spend and they will come

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Software Trends in the Telecom Sector
2|23|17   |   03:40   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading senior analyst James Crawshaw talks with Telecoms.com Editorial Director Scott Bicheno about trends and developments in the telecoms software sector and what to expect at MWC 2017.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Interviews
MWC17: 5G, Cloud RAN & More
2|21|17   |   04:35   |   (0) comments

Ovum Senior Analyst Julian Bright talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about all things MWC, including Cloud RAN, Huawei's pitch to the industry and the road to 5G.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2017's Key 2-Letter Terms
2|20|17   |   08:29   |   (1) comment

5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
LRTV Interviews
Key Trends for Mobile Operators in Developing Markets
2|20|17   |   06:37   |   (0) comments

Ovum's Matthew Reed talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about the challenges and opportunities facing mobile operators in the developing markets of Africa and the Middle East.
LRTV Documentaries
YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
LRTV Custom TV
Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
LRTV Documentaries
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
Is the Time Right for a Cisco/Ericsson Wedding?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/17/2017
Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
Nice to See at Least One CSP Taking My Advice
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/17/2017
Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
No One Likes This Click Here
Take a hint!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.