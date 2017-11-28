MoCA Joins Broadband Forum

SAN RAMON -- Demonstrating its commitment to broadband access, MoCA has joined the Broadband Forum. MoCA will work with the organization to utilize its data modeling and management standards for integration into MoCA Access.

Broadband Forum also represents a market opportunity as many telco’s and ISPs, as well as cable MSOs, are members of the organization.

“The Broadband Forum is pleased to welcome MoCA into membership. We have always believed that the industry needs a diverse portfolio of technologies that addresses all the many use-cases that exist in the global broadband industry. We are happy to share our expertise in broadband management and data modeling,” said Robin Mersh, Broadband Forum CEO.

“Membership in the Broadband Forum is part of our strategy to build relationships and partner with other organizations that have the software tools and the international reputation that promotes and establishes MoCA Access as a viable access technology in domestic and international markets,” said Charles Cerino, MoCA President.

MoCA Access is based on the MoCA 2.5 specification which offers actual data rates of 2.5 Gbps.

Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA)