& cplSiteName &

Europe's Incredible Shrinking FTTH Price Tag

Ray Le Maistre
2/16/2017
50%
50%

MARSEILLE -- FTTH Conference 2017 -- The cost of passing every home in Europe with a fiber connection, and actually connecting half of those homes, is falling, according to a new study conducted on behalf of the FTTH Council Europe industry group.

Having pre-announced a few weeks ago that the cost of taking FTTH connectivity to all areas in the European Union's 28 member countries where fiber access infrastructure hasn't already been deployed would be €156 billion (US$167 billion), a presentation here updated that price tag, suggesting that the cost could really be 12% lower, at €137 billion ($145.8 billion). (See Europe's FTTH Price Tag: $167 Billion.)

These aren't two different studies, it should be noted. This is an update to the same study but with a lower total cost.

So what happened? Did Europe shrink during the past few weeks? (Please feel free to add your own Brexit jokes on the message boards…)

No, shrinkage isn't to blame -- global warming isn't that quick.

According to an official news release from FTTH Council Europe, a "12% cost reduction [from the initial figure] can be achieved by reusing existing infrastructure, more co-ordination and sharing of civil works and the re-use of in-building infrastructure."

OK, so that an interesting suggestion, and one that will surely raise eyebrows and attract interest from all parties across Europe hoping that the European Union, which has about 219 million households across its 28 members, can benefit from the best possible ultra-broadband infrastructure.

According to Raf Meersman, the CEO of fiber network planning software vendor Comsof , which conducted the cost analysis, a report that provides detail about how the costs analysis was conducted and the metrics used will be produced in the coming weeks. (Comsof, it should be noted, makes its money by selling the software tools used for this study, so this could be great marketing for the vendor if the numbers are deemed credible by the FTTH community.)

Those details will be very interesting by themselves but made much more interesting if accompanied by a country-by-country cost analysis to further stimulate debate and analysis on a more local basis. So will the report include those numbers?

Apparently not. "That information won't be included," admitted Meersman, who said that decision not to include that level of detail had been taken by the top team at the FTTH Council Europe.

So I asked the Council's Director General, Erzsebet Fitori, why such details would be kept secret because, surely, that would give the impression that there's something to hide. Fitori told me that was a historical decision and she didn't know why such information wouldn't be shared. She also tried to steer the conversation towards other studies that put the cost of taking fiber to Europe's homes at levels that are "clearly too high."

In particular, she referred to a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group on behalf of ETNO, the industry organization for incumbent national telcos (aka the FTTH naysayers), that put the cost "to enable FTTH broadband for all European households" at €360 billion ($383 billion).

Also interesting, for sure, but what about this new report that's being promoted by the Council, the one with the much lower total cost? Fitori said she would look into the possibility of publishing the country-by-country costs that currently aren't due to be shared in the report.

Here's the point: The Council has commissioned a report that suggests the cost of fibering up the parts of the European Union that don't already have access to top-grade connectivity isn't as onerous as most would have thought and it's keen that the €137 billion figure gets widely publicized. But currently it doesn't want to share key details, which appear to be too politically sensitive. Or maybe a country breakdown would attract questions about the credibility of the numbers? Or is there another reason? It's hard to say right now.

The Council should be doing everything it can to help anyone interested in funding and/or building fiber networks in Europe to do so -- as I understand it, that's its role. Withholding useful information doesn't fit with that remit.

Let's hope common sense prevails: I look forward to digesting the individual numbers for each of the 28 EU member countries.

— Ray Le Maistre, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Shades of Ray
Verizon has struck a deal to offload its enterprise cloud services business, Light Reading has learned, and IBM looks like the best fit.
Nokia has bid to acquire Comptel for €347 million and that looks like just the start of an M&A adventure, one that seems fraught with traps.
Börje Ekholm started his new job as the CEO of Ericsson today – here are 10 things I'd like to see in his first 10 weeks at the helm of the Swedish giant.
We're about to find out what the major players are planning to spend on their networks in 2017.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
LRTV Documentaries
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
IBM, Ericsson Unveil 28GHz 5G Antenna
Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 2/9/2017
Time to Invest in Virtual Reality?
P. Tracy Currie, CEO and Co-Founder, Capto Consulting, 2/13/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.