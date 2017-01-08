Eurobites: Virgin's Project Lightning Strikes Northern Ireland

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky sounds out Open Fiber on collaboration in Italy; Hyperoptic wins public sector gig in Newcastle; BBC buffs up its FA Cup coverage.
UK cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED) has taken its Project Lightning high-speed broadband rollout to Northern Ireland, where it plans to extend its ultrafast network to 50,000 properties in 2017. The program will bring downlink speeds to homes and businesses that start at 100 Mbit/s and rise to 350 Mbit/s. According to telecom regulator Ofcom , the average download speed in Northern Ireland currently is 23.8 Mbit/s. Work has already begun in several locations, including Ballykelly, Bangor, Limavady, Newtownards, Strabane and Artigarvan. Last month it was revealed that Project Lightning had fallen well behind schedule and that progress on the rollout had been overstated, leading to the suspension of some employees. (See Virgin Media's Cable Expansion Lags Targets – Report and Eurobites: Virgin Cuts Jobs in Wake of Fiber Rollout Ructions.)
Pay-TV giant Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) has been in talks with Open Fiber, an Italian broadband company, regarding a possible tie-up on ultrafast broadband services in Italy, according to a Reuters report. Open Fiber, jointly owned by utility company Enel and Italian state lender CDP, is challenging incumbent Telecom Italia (TIM) with its own ultrafast broadband rollout.
UK altnet Hyperoptic has been chosen to provide full-fiber gigabit broadband across 25 social housing developments in the northern English city of Newcastle. Hyperoptic has already made its mark in the private housing sector, particularly in new-build multi-dwelling units (MDUs), and in the last year has forged partnerships with a number of public sector housing associations. It has attracted investment from the George Soros-owned Quantum Strategic Partners, among others. (See Eurobites: Hyperoptic Bags £21M EIB Loan for UK Gigabit Rollout.)
The BBC is to show live matches from every stage of the 2017/2018 FA Cup -- the UK's best-known soccer tournament -- across its digital platforms, including its popular iPlayer catch-up service. Although the competition has lost some of its cachet in recent times, with major clubs tending to focus instead on winning pan-European trophies, it still manages to attract decent viewing figures -- 10 million tuned in for this year's final.
The Italian economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, has said that there would be definite advantages to spinning off Telecom Italia's fixed-line network from the incumbent, saying that such a move "is a mechanism which boosts efficiency and competition and should thus be done where possible." However, as Reuters reports, he did not say the government was intending to go down the separation route.
And finally, UK triple-play provider TalkTalk has launched a rather nifty-looking TV remote especially designed for the small hands of children (and US presidents, presumably). A press on the remote locks children into TalkTalk's Kids Zone, a ring-fenced space that offers age-appropriate content and cannot be left without adult intervention via the master remote. (Of course, your three-year-old will hack his or her way out of that within minutes.) The device was designed in partnership with OMNI, and drew on the views of more than 60 schoolchildren, as well as grown-up TalkTalk customers.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
A Gigabit access platform being deployed today must be able to deliver all types of services to an increasing number of devices. A non-blocking architecture is necessary to support the ever-increasing growth in bandwidth demand. The Huawei Gigabit access solution is based on a distributed design that is fully scalable to deliver a unprecedented performance.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.