Eurobites: Prysmian to Buy General Cable for $3B

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Blackberry loses patents case to Nokia; Telecom Italia looks at fixed-line network; Tele2 goes with Infobip for enterprise messaging.
Italian cable systems firm Prysmian SpA is to acquire Kentucky-based General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash, which equates to a transaction value of approximately $3 billion, including debt and certain other General Cable liabilities. Prysmian hopes to boost its presence in North America through the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. It is anticipated that the combined group will rack up sales of more than €11 billion ($13 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of approximately €930 million ($1.1 billion) for the year ended September 30, 2017.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has won a patents battle with BlackBerry , the International Court of Arbitration ruling that the once-mighty Canadian mobile phone maker must pay Nokia around $137 million. According to Nokia, the decision confirms that BlackBerry failed to make certain payments under a patent license agreement between the parties. For its part, BlackBerry says it still believes Nokia is infringing its intellectual property and will continue to "vigorously pursue" legal remedies to its beefs in both the US and Germany.
Sweden's Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) is to roll out Infobip's messaging platform to its business customers in five countries. Infobip provides a single-platform portal to various communications channels, including SMS, email, Viber and Facebook Messenger. Infobip was founded a decade ago and now has more than 50 offices across six continents.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) has announced the open source release of its OCast software, which allows smartphone users to play mobile video content on the their TVs. Orange says that all operators offering TV access will be able to offer their customers a range of mobile apps to "cast" videos onto their TV by including OCast in their set-top boxes.
T-Hrvatski Telekom , Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT)'s Croatian unit, has embarked on a rollout of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles with two chargers in Croatia's capital, Zagreb. This initial phase is being carried out in cooperation with Kaufland Croatia. Ultimately, T-Hrvatski will install 69 fast and four "ultrafast" e-chargers at 31 locations across Croatia and Romania.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.