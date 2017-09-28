Eurobites: Nokia Crosses Jordan With Fiber for Orange

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ADVA in 200G trials with Telefónica Germany; BMW finds room for Alexa; BT maintains complaints quota.
Orange Jordan has teamed up with Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) to deploy a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network across the Middle Eastern country by the end of the year, delivering 200Mbit/s speeds and triple-play services in a broadband market that up until now has been dominated by wireless connections. The deployment will use a combination of Nokia's GPON technology, managed services, analytics and device management software. Currently only 5% of Jordan's 6 million broadband subscribers use a fixed connection, according to a 2017 report cited by Nokia.
ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) says it has successfully completed a 200G joint field trial of its FSP 3000 CloudConnect and OpenFabric technology in Telefónica O2 Germany GmbH & Co. OHG 's live network. Disaggregated 100, 150 and 200Gbit/s connectivity was achieved over Telefónica's existing 10Gbit/s line system, says the vendor. The nationwide trial involved the operator's major metro hubs including Düsseldorf and Frankfurt.
Clavister AB , the Swedish network security company, has signed a financing agreement worth 50 million Swedish kronor (US$6.1 million) over three years, with TageHus Holding AB as lender. Clavister hopes to use the funding to increase market share.
Still in Sweden, operator Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) has launched 2Route, which it describes as a "cloud-based router solution" to help enterprises using the Internet of Things to collect, route and manage their IP data from multiple cellular service providers more easily, from a single interface.
Swiss operators Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM), Sunrise Communications AG and Salt SA have announced their support for Mobile ID, an authentication technology that allows those banking via their smartphones to confirm their identities securely with just a six-digit PIN, provided the phones in question are equipped with the latest-generation SIM cards. For its part, Swisscom says it will be sending out more than a million next-generation SIM cards by autumn 2018 to help its customers take advantage of the technology.
BT's Openreach has signed a five-year digital investment deal with Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, a property company that owns chunks of prime real estate in some of London's most upmarket districts. As Think Broadband reports, the deal will see Openreach using a mixture of FTTP and FTTC technology to bring high-speed broadband to some 600 premises.
