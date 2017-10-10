Eurobites: Nokia Broadens Its FTTx Palette

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Investor AB increases its stake in Ericsson; Com Hem profits up in Q3; new boss for NEC Europe.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is keeping its FTTx options open with the launch of several new micro-nodes aimed at fiber, Gfast and DSL deployments. The new offerings include a mini outdoor fiber node that can withstand extreme weather and "reverse-powered" Gfast micro-nodes that are suitable for areas where access to the power grid is difficult. Nokia will be demonstrating its FTTx goodies at next week's Broadband World Forum in Berlin.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) may be struggling in the face of competition from the likes of Huawei and ZTE, but there are still folk wanting a larger slice of it. Reuters reports that Investor AB, an investment vehicle controlled by the powerful Wallenberg family, has increased its stake in the Swedish vendor from 5.9% to 6.6%, overtaking Cevian Capital's 6.4% stake to become Ericsson's largest shareholder. Investor AB upped its stake by buying shares for around 1 billion Swedish kronor (US$123 million) in the third quarter. (See Ericsson Nominates Ronnie Leten as New Chairman.)
Swedish cable company Com Hem AB saw third-quarter operating profit rise by 12.2% year-on-year, to SEK255 million ($27.6 million), on revenue that was up 36%, to SEK1.78 billion ($218 million). Looking ahead, Com Hem says it is "cautiously optimistic" that possible regulatory changes next year could pave the way for a substantial expansion of its fiber footprint.
NEC Europe has appointed long-time company stalwart Hironobu Kurosaki as president and CEO. Kurosaki has most recently been heavily involved in developing NEC's global business, working in Turkey and the Americas.
Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S. has chosen Teoco Corp. 's Helix service assurance offering in a bid to improve the efficiency of its multivendor, multi-technology network. The deployment is just the latest fruit of a long-standing relationship between the two companies.
