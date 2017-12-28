Eurobites: DT Reflects on a Vintage Year for Fiber

Also in today's Christmas-comedown EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson does Massive MIMO with Verizon and Qualcomm; UK talks tough on tech firm taxes; Atos completes CVC acquisition.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) has been congratulating itself on its progress in the fiber rollout department: The German giant reckons it installed more than 40,000km of fiber-optic cable in 2017, topping the 30,000km or so of the two previous years. The total distance of DT's fiber network in Germany has now reached 455,000km.
Sweden's Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has teamed up with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) for what the vendor claims is the first FDD Massive MIMO trial with a "fully compatible customer device." The three companies used Ericsson Massive MIMO software and hardware on Verizon's network, along with a mobile test device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE using TM9, an enhancement for consumer devices that enables them to work better with Massive MIMO.
The UK's security minister has warned the likes of Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Facebook that they may face new "windfall" taxes if they don't get better at removing extremist content from their platforms in a timely manner. As Reuters reports, citing the Sunday Times, Ben Wallace accused the tech giants of being more than happy to sell users' data for commercial gain but less keen on giving it to governments attempting to combat terrorism and other threats.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.