Eurobites: DT Reflects on a Vintage Year for Fiber

Paul Rainford
1/2/2018
Also in today's Christmas-comedown EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson does Massive MIMO with Verizon and Qualcomm; UK talks tough on tech firm taxes; Atos completes CVC acquisition.

  • Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) has been congratulating itself on its progress in the fiber rollout department: The German giant reckons it installed more than 40,000km of fiber-optic cable in 2017, topping the 30,000km or so of the two previous years. The total distance of DT's fiber network in Germany has now reached 455,000km.

  • Sweden's Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has teamed up with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) for what the vendor claims is the first FDD Massive MIMO trial with a "fully compatible customer device." The three companies used Ericsson Massive MIMO software and hardware on Verizon's network, along with a mobile test device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE using TM9, an enhancement for consumer devices that enables them to work better with Massive MIMO.

  • The UK's security minister has warned the likes of Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Facebook that they may face new "windfall" taxes if they don't get better at removing extremist content from their platforms in a timely manner. As Reuters reports, citing the Sunday Times, Ben Wallace accused the tech giants of being more than happy to sell users' data for commercial gain but less keen on giving it to governments attempting to combat terrorism and other threats.

  • Atos, which in December saw its efforts to buy SIM card maker Gemalto come to naught, has completed its acquisition of Siemens Convergence Creators (CVC). CVC sells enterprise cybersecurity software, among other things. Financial details of the deal were not released. (See Eurobites: Thales Outdoes Atos With $5.6B Bid for Gemalto and Eurobites: Gemalto Spurns Atos Bid.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

