Eurobites: ADVA Lands South African Fiber Rollout Deal

Paul Rainford
9/8/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTS sets up tech incubator program; Nokia cuts jobs in France; EXFO in talks to buy French optics specialist.

  • Germany's ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) has landed a fiber rollout deal with FibreCo, a network operator based in South Africa. FibreCo will deploy ADVA's FSP 3000 metro and long-haul technology to offer connectivity services to its business, government and carrier customers. Initial work will center on a 100Gbit/s ROADM network carrying data more than 780km between Johannesburg and the undersea cable landing station at Mtunzini.

  • Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) has signed a deal with Russia's Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) to develop a startup incubator on Russky Island. The operator will offer opportunities to students from FEFU to get involved in a range of digital projects.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has announced the loss of nearly 600 jobs in France as part of a drive to save around €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) by the end of 2018, YLE reports. According to YLE, all those affected by the job cuts work at either Nokia Solutions Networks France or what was Alcatel-Lucent. The number of those affected by the redundancies represents 0.6% of Nokia's global workforce.

  • EXFO Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFO; Toronto: EXF) is in talks to buy France's Yenista Optics SA , which specializes in optical test equipment for the R&D and manufacturing markets. Yenista generated revenues of €5.2 million ($6.2 million) in 2016.

  • Safaricom Ltd. 's $1 million Spark Venture Fund has chosen agri-tech startup iProcure as its sixth and final investment. iProcure is a supply chain platform that connects farmers with manufacturers of agricultural feed and other "inputs."

  • Virgin Atlantic is claiming to be the first airline in Europe to offer WiFi across its entire fleet of aircraft, stealing a year's march, it says, on its competitors. Passengers travelling on the Virgin's 787 aircraft will use WiFi gear from Panasonic Corp. (NYSE: PC), while the A330s, 747s, A340-600s are powered by Gogo technology. The WiFi system is available above 10,000 feet.

  • The BBC's R&D department is to create an "interactive audio drama" specifically for Google Home and Amazon Alexa, the online giants' respective voice-activated "digital assistants." As Broadband TV News reports, the BBC intends to explore the possibility of making content for other devices, such as Apple's HomePod.

  • Dutch incumbent KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN) is buffing up its halo today after being rated as the "world's most sustainable telecom company" by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For an explanation of how KPN secured its accolade, click here. In all, nine telcos made it onto the index.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

