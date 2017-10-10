& cplSiteName &

DT Preps CORD Effort to Slash FTTB/H Costs

Iain Morris
10/16/2017
50%
50%

Deutsche Telekom is developing a reference system for a more software-based broadband access network that could help to reduce the costs of rolling out fiber-to-the-building infrastructure in Germany.

Under a project it calls Access 4.0, the German telecom incumbent plans to finalize the design of the reference system by Christmas this year before it potentially invites suppliers to submit bids for actual products.

"By Christmas we want to have 'unit number one' with a full hardware and software stack that we can use as a reference for possible RFQs [request for quotation]," said Robert Soukup, a senior leader in telco fixed and mobile access for Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), during a presentation at last week's SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague.

Rack Pain
Technicians are hard at work on the extension of Deutsche Telekom's broadband networks.
Technicians are hard at work on the extension of Deutsche Telekom's broadband networks.

The operator's work is based heavily on the design principles developed by the CORD project, an open source initiative that -- under the auspices of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) -- is actively promoting the use of open source software in conjunction with common, off-the-shelf servers.

Operators involved with CORD, which literally stands for "central office re-architected as a data center," reckon that phasing out their "black boxes" -- costly, proprietary equipment that marries hardware and software capabilities -- could lead to major operational efficiencies and allow them to combine, and switch, suppliers more easily.

Deutsche Telekom appears to have been attracted to a CORD sub-project called R-CORD (residential CORD) following meetings last year in Atlanta with industry association Broadband Forum and US telco giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which has become a driving force behind CORD and several other software and virtualization initiatives.

That sub-project clearly suited its needs in Germany and also tied in with internal efforts to reduce network costs through a program it calls "design to cost," which is now about four years old.

"If you really want to do design to cost you have to get a grip on what is in the software," says Soukup. "We think it would be nice to get the proprietary control plane out of the equation."

In telco networks, the control plane is responsible for signaling decisions while the user plane actually carries the traffic. Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, Deutsche Telekom's chief technology officer, has previously argued that using advanced software technologies to separate the two could lead to cost reductions in radio access networks. (See The Growing Pains of 5G.)

When it comes to Access 4.0, much of the interest appears to lie in replacing the typical optical line terminal, an important network device used in fiber-optic access networks, with lower-cost and customizable hardware.

"The key is open hardware, a bare metal switch platform that is programmable and modular and can be adapted according to carrier requirements," says Thomas Haag, a senior network architect with Deutsche Telekom.

On the software side, Deutsche Telekom has also put its muscle behind an open source software tool called VOLTHA, which uses standardized interfaces for interoperability with network equipment.

VOLTHA's potential importance became apparent earlier this month when AT&T said this would provide the "brain" for its XGS-PON network, a next-generation fiber technology the US operator is now trialing.

Want to know more about the emerging SDN market? Check out our dedicated SDN content channel here on Light Reading.

While Deutsche Telekom's senior management has not made any final decision on whether to proceed with Access 4.0 in a production environment, the R-CORD-like reference system clearly holds major attractions for the German operator as it eyes investment in higher-speed broadband networks.

"It scales by using the leaf-spine fabric principles of data center technology," says Soukup. "We are not talking about big data centers but using a couple of racks to serve a town like The Hague [whose population is about half a million people]."

Soukup says Deutsche Telekom has been working closely on Access 4.0 with software and systems integration specialist Radisys Corp. (Nasdaq: RSYS), which teamed up with broadband equipment maker Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) on the development of R-CORD technology earlier this year. (See Calix & Radisys Bring R-CORD to Market.)

It remains unclear what precise impact Access 4.0 could have on the costs of building out fiber-based broadband networks, but executives believe it could be used with both fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-basement deployments.

In the latter case, Deutsche Telekom would run fiber to building basements and use a technology called G.fast to boost speeds over the final copper connections.

Access 4.0 is potentially important because Deutsche Telekom has previously resisted making investments in fiber networks out of concern about the exorbitant costs involved.

Nevertheless, the operator has been under growing pressure from political and competitive forces and recently said it would increase spending on fiber-to-the-home infrastructure starting in 2019. (See DT to Ramp Up FTTH Capex Starting in 2019.)

Deutsche Telekom now serves about 8.2 million customers on fiber-based broadband networks, but most of them continue to receive their service over a last-mile copper loop.

A Deutsche Telekom spokesperson has told Light Reading that only about 700,000 of these customers are able to receive a gigabit-speed offer it recently launched.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
The Big Cable DAA Update
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/11/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Complexity Could Derail Automation, Say Telcos
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Google's Pixel 2: No Gigabit LTE for You, Either!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/11/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Hunt & Peck Click Here
Giving new meaning to hunt-and-peck typing!
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed