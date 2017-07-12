& cplSiteName &

Corning Splashes $900M on 3M's Comms Biz

Iain Morris
12/12/2017
50%
50%

Optical equipment maker Corning is to splash $900 million in cash on a takeover of 3M's communications market business as part of an acquisition strategy aimed at broadening its product portfolio.

The 3M assets being acquired, which include a broad range of optical fiber and copper passive connectivity products (xDSL, FTTx, structured cabling and more) as well as system integration services in some markets, generated about $400 million in revenues in 3M's most recent financial year. The communications market business includes a headquarters in Austin, Texas, as well as manufacturing and operational facilities in France and Germany. About 500 3M staff are set to join Corning when the deal closes, which is expected in 2018.

In a statement, Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) said the deal would bolster its international presence as well as its range of products. "It also provides new co-innovation opportunities and enhances our ability to serve customers globally," said Clark Kinlin, Corning's executive vice president. "As the industry's only true end-to-end manufacturer and supplier of optical solutions, we look forward to bringing these two strong organizations together and welcoming a group of outstanding employees."

Corning says the enterprise value of the transaction works out at just seven times the annual adjusted EBITDA of the 3M assets. The deal, which Corning hopes to close sometime in 2018, is also expected to add between $0.07 and $0.09 to Corning's earnings per share.

Corning generated EPS of $1.55 last year, up from $1.40 in 2015, with overall sales rising from $9.1 billion to $9.4 billion over that period.

Its revenues have continued to rise this year thanks to growing demand for its optical equipment from customers in various sectors. Its toughened glass products, sold under the Gorilla Glass brand, are used throughout the consumer electronics market, for example.

In Corning's third quarter, sales were up 4%, to about $2.6 billion, compared with the year-earlier quarter, with net income rising 37%, to $390 million.

The rollout of gigabit broadband access networks is spreading. Find out what's happening where in our dedicated Gigabit Cities content channel here on Light Reading.

Corning has already been highly visible on the deal-making and acquisition fronts this year. In April, it landed a high-profile $1 billion contract to provide fiber optic cable to US telco giant Verizon. Under that agreement, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is to buy up to 20 million kilometers of optical fiber annually from Corning between 2018 and 2020.

Then, in July, Corning snapped up a small cell specialist called SpiderCloud, which now forms a part of its optical communications segment. (See Corning Buys Business Small Cell Specialist SpiderCloud.)

Corning has indicated that it will invest between $1 billion and $3 billion in acquisitions under its growth strategy. At its optical communications segment -- its biggest in sales terms -- it aims to grow revenues from about $3 billion in 2016 to $5 billion in 2020.

Sales from that business soared 15% in the third quarter, to $917 million, thanks to "strong demand for both enterprise and carrier products." Net income was up by the same percentage, to $102 million.

Corning is guiding for a "high single digit percentage" increase in sales at the division in the current quarter.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Here's Pai in Your Eye
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/11/2017
Ericsson & Samsung to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/11/2017
The Anatomy of Automation: Q&A With Cisco's Roland Acra
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 12/7/2017
You Can't Fix OTT Streaming Problems If You Can't See Them
Mike Hollyman, Head of Consulting Engineering, Nokia Deepfield, 12/8/2017
Eurobites: Ericsson Restates Its Financials, Warns of Impairment Charges
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 12/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Don't Fall Asleep on the Job! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives